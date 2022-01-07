ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Jack Grooves: Warehouse-shaking sounds from Looptone

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoopmasters has launched Looptone’s new sample pack takes house back to the city where it all began with Chicago Jack Grooves, a collection of jackin’ drums, fat synth basslines, ear-catching music loops and uplifting FX. Getting the party started, 39 beats provide a range of rhythmic foundations...

Save on Cult Hip Hop Sound with NI’s Burnt Hues & Stacks Bundle

Native Instruments has launched a promotion on the Stacks Play Series instruments and Burnt Hues Expansion, offering a discount on a bundle of both products for the next few days. Double-down on raw cuts and loose textures with a match made in hip hop heaven, packed to the nines with...
Ascension Drum & Bass and Ambient Moods 2 by LP24 Audio

Loopmasters has released LP24’s latest sample pack Ascension Drum n Bass, an elevated sound collection that aims to take drum and bass tracks to new heights. Ascension Drum n Bass includes 220 bleeding-edge loops and one-shot sounds. Discover evolving and pulsating deep FM bass loops, articulated kinetic drum sequences, and a mix of synth beasts, horns, impacts, resonant tones, sweepers, and unique sonic ambiences to fill in your productions. Also included are kick, snare, hi-hat, and percussion one-shot samples to load into your samplers and sequencers. Ascension Drum n Bass is an expansive set of raw sonic power. A true balance of tactile rhythm meets open tonalities.
Lofi Melodic Beats sample pack by Dabro Music

Loopmasters has released a new sample pack from the Dabro Music label. Lofi Melodic Beats features a collection of royalty-free vinyl-style samples. Lofi Melodic Beats will bring you powerful drums, trembling melodies, sweet guitars and deep synthesizers. Containing 570 MB, you will find dizzy sounds combined with modern trends. Using...
Groove – Episode #85: dUg Pinnick

I had heard of the band King’s X a few times in the mid-eighties. I was on the cusp of becoming a music journalist, and the entire genre of rock music enraptured me. Everything from The Who, Rush, and Led Zeppelin, to KISS and beyond. In 1989, my world...
Splice Beyond Hyperpop: Count Baldor Sample Pack

Splice Sounds continues the Beyond Hyperpop series with a sample pack by Count Baldor, the current creative alias of British music producer and composer Tom Parker. Rather than seeing hyperpop as one defining sound, Parker considers it a continuation of artists like Shitmat, Ebola, and the rest of the Wrong Music squad, among others. Sometimes he works from a blank slate and just creates until he has something he likes. When he is pulling inspiration, it’s from sources like UK garage, jazz, tv show themes, ancient lyre music, dubstep, psytrance, techno, IDM, etc. He shared, “I like to cherry-pick different things and just see what works together in an exciting way.”
Blind Audio releases Abyss Deep Dubstep sample pack

Loopmasters has launched a new collection of dark and dirty Dubstep sounds by the Blind Audio label: Abyss Deep Dubstep. Naturally, Abyss has a strong focus on low-end energy; Subby basslines take center stage, with lots of grit and saturation to make them stand out in the mix, while textured synth sounds and hard-pounding drums bring it all together to create an essential collection worthy of any serious Dubstep connoisseur.
Frontline Producer launches Hidden Soul Jazz sample pack

Loopmasters has introduced a brand new sample pack from Frontline Producer. The royalty free Hidden Soul Jazz collection comes stacked with complex chords and curious melodies, perfect for crafting interesting modern soul music with an expansive downtempo feel. Weighing in at 667 MB, Hidden Soul Jazz is a must have...
Vintage Drum Samples releases Funky Drummer for Kontakt & Wav

Vintage Drum Samples has announced the release of a sample library that brings the drum sound that is inescapable and indispensable in music history. Funky Drummer delivers the drum sound inspired by legendary American drummer Clyde Stubblefield. The FUNKY DRUMMER is probably one of the world’s most famous drum loop...
Numb Dark Acoustic Guitar plugin FREE with any purchase at ADSR Sounds

ADSR Sounds is offering a plugin designed for simple and unique acoustic guitars sounds for free with a purchase at its store through the month of January. The Numb – Dark Acoustic Guitar virtual instrument by New Nation aims to delivers a grimey and dark sound to your music productions.
LoFi Boom Bap sample pack by Floating Anarchy

Alliant Audio has released its first artist edition pack LoFi Boom Bap, featuring a collection of loops and one shots by Floating Anarchy. Whether it’s the head-nodding drums (clean or with his signature crunchy processing), the abundance of smooth and inspiring instrument loops, the MIDI chord progressions, or mega amount of FX, we are sure this collection will help you to fill your tracks to the max with enticing grooves and chilled out beats.
Loopmasters launches The North Quarter Sound Vol. 1 by Redeyes

The first in a four-part collaboration with one of the most exciting and influential labels in modern drum & bass music, The North Quarter Vol. 1 features a collection sounds by one of the key names from the Dutch label owned by Lenzman, French producer Redeyes. Although his preferred tempo...
No Treble

Jerome Lee: New Amsterdam Groove

No Treble reader Jerome Lee sent us this video for an instrumental track he wrote back in the day and recorded last month. “‘New Amsterdam Groove’ is an instrumental song that I wrote while living in The Netherlands during the late 1990’s. The song was played during live performances by a band I was in while I lived there, but now, here is a studio recorded version for everyone to enjoy,” he said.
cdm.link

From Detroit and Berlin, a free set of sounds and a blazing compilation

Techno is just one angle – the lifeblood of music between Detroit and Berlin is a relentless underground drive that hustles harder. If you need some of that mojo now, here’s both a pay-what-you-will compilation and a free soundpack with the likes of Tyree Cooper, Sarah Kivi, and Eric D. Clark.
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Soul and Jazz man supreme, James Mtume

(January 9, 2022) When it comes to talent and influence in multiple genres, they didn’t get much bigger than James Mtume. As musician, producer and songwriter, he was responsible for all-time classics in both soul and jazz. Today we say a sad goodbye to Mtume, who has died at age 76.
rekkerd.org

Dark Drill & Grime sample pack by Soundtrack Loops

ADSR Sounds has introduced a new sample pack from the Soundtrack Loops label. Featuring loops and one shots by veteran producer Loop Theory, Dark Drill & Grime is a dark Trap and Dub inspired pack with melodies and grooves for your next Drill masterpiece. On the melodic side you’ll get...
wclk.com

Kenny Garrett: Sounds From The Ancestors

Kenny Garrett's Jazz career was grounded right out of the gate with early turns accompanying such legends as Miles, Art Blakey, Freddie Hubbard, and Woody Shaw, before starting out on a solo career that has seen 17 albums and countless tours since the mid 1980s. He has explored Jazz interpretations of many styles of music over the years, and on his current release on Mack Avenue, Sounds From The Ancestors, Garrett digs in deep to the music of West Africa, Cuba, Guadaloupe, and Nigeria. Garrett plays alto saxophone and electric piano on the record, which features his core group of Vernell Jones Jr. on keyboards, Corcoran Holt on bass, Ronald Bruner Jr. and Percussionist Rudy Bird. Garrett also enlists additional guest percussionists and vocalists to create a wide ranging series of tastes for your Jazz palate. I'm enjoying the whole record, but probably my favorite is the most melodic and straight ahead of the cuts, called Hargrove in remembrance of Roy Hargrove's vital Jazz sound, tragically cut short by his death at age 49 in 2018. This cut is as joyous as that news was devastating. I'll feature Hargrove from Sounds From The Ancestors Sunday night on Mainstream and Modern, 8pm until 11pm exclusively on Atlanta's Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.
rekkerd.org

Thick Sounds releases Digitized Drum & Bass 3 sample pack

Following the successful volumes one and two, Thick Sounds has returned with Digitized Drum & Bass 3, a fresh batch of loops, one shots and synth presets that aim to deliver a mind-blowing and colorful journey through the most synthetic side of Drum & Bass. Influenced by artists like Subfocus,...
rekkerd.org

Big Fish Audio releases Press Play: Modern Synthwave Construction Kits

Big Fish Audio has announced the release of its new multi-format sample library Press Play: Modern Synthwave, featuring a collection of construction kits with an up to date take on the sounds of a bygone era. Produced using some of the most legendary gear of the analog days, you can...
rekkerd.org

Nouveau Baroque releases Fragments sample pack

Nouveau Baroque has announced the release of a new collection of 125 royalty-free percussion and melodic-based top loops and add-ons. Over 1 month of hard work inside the pack designed perfectly for the music producers seeking new top loops and melodic add onns with authentic tribal, deep, unusual, experimental, rhythmic and organic sounding.
