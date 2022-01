Biological nitrogen fixers perform an incredible feat – they break the strong triple N bond of N2 gas and convert it into bioavailable ammonia. Humans learned to do this by the Haber-Bosch process only in the 20th century, but microbes have been fixing nitrogen for millions of years. In the ocean, nitrogen fixation is important because it fertilizes the growth of photosynthetic organisms that in turn drawdown atmospheric CO2. Trichodesmium is a keystone marine nitrogen fixer that contributes up to 80 Tg of fixed nitrogen to the surface ocean each year [1] (Picture 1). Like all nitrogen fixing organisms, Trichodesmium must juggle the high nutritional and energetic demands of the nitrogenase enzyme with other biological functions.

