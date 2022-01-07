ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil price steady, Kazakh turmoil adds to supply concerns

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply. Brent crude was up 2 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $82.01 a barrel at 1445 GMT, while U.S. West Texas...

DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

MELBOURNE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, extending big gains in the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief signalled the central bank may raise rates more slowly than expected, which should support oil demand in the near term. Benchmarks Brent and WTI are trading at...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices fall on demand concerns and rising Libyan output

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell Monday as concerns about demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections overtook concerns about oil supply from Kazakhstan. Brent crude fell 92 cents, or 1%, to $80.83 a barrel at 1:38 p.m. Eastern (1738 GMT). U.S....
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Oil prices rise on renewed risk appetite, tight OPEC supply

Brent crude futures gained 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.27 a barrel at 0529 GMT, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $78.75 a barrel, after falling 0.8% on Monday. A weaker U.S. dollar helped support oil...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil softer as supply returns, Gold steady

Crude prices are lower after Libya’s largest oil field resumed production, Kazakhstan’s TCO oilfields are back to normal levels, and as China’s zero-COVID tolerance will lead to new restrictions. The oil market will likely remain very tight as the world learns to live with COVID. Travel bans will continue to be lifted as the focus will go to testing and that should do wonders for international travel once test makers have a better handle of the situation.
BUSINESS
1390 Granite City Sports

Gas Prices Starting to Rise Again

UNDATED -- Gas prices are starting to rise again. Gas Buddy says average gas prices in Minnesota have risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08. Prices in Minnesota are 2.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 87.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as traders weigh risks to supply and demand

Oil prices settled lower on Monday for a second session in a row. Traders weighed support from global oil supply risks tied to protests in Kazakhstan and tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as concerns over a slowdown in energy demand due to the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus. "The various conflicts and threats across eastern Europe and the Middle East will remain supportive for energy in the near term, but it already appears that some of the supply and production disruptions are being sorted out so that could result in a 'sell the news' reaction from markets in the sessions ahead, pending any new developments," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC
Metro International

German government addresses spiralling energy prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German government departments are stepping up efforts to help consumers affected by runaway wholesale energy prices which are beginning to hurt low-income households, two policymakers told Reuters at the weekend. Like many countries, Germany has seen historically high prices of energy and related European carbon emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

