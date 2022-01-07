ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow's England salvation in Sydney

BBC
 4 days ago

There are few sports where the agony is as protracted as that of the cricket team on the wrong end of a thumping in a five-Test series. A knockout from a football, rugby, tennis or tiddly-winks tournament is instant. Golf is done in a maximum of four days, two if you've...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

England survive tense finish to draw fourth Ashes Test with Australia in Sydney

England’s tailenders stood tall as they scrambled to a nerve-shredding draw in the fourth Ashes Test, finishing nine down in Sydney to block Australia’s hopes of a whitewash.After thumping defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne, the tourists stopped the rot in the tensest possible fashion at the SCG as number 11 James Anderson fended off the last six balls of the match.Anderson, 39, had come to the crease in scenes of agonising drama when an accomplished rearguard action by Jack Leach came to an end with just three overs left. He had bravely defied Australia’s high-class attack for 34 balls...
SPORTS
BBC

Andy Zaltzman column: Jonny Bairstow breaks new ground with Sydney century

The dramatic Sydney draw, England's second non-defeat in their past 14 Tests in Australia, has enlivened an Ashes series which had been charting a course of familiar, repetitive one-sidedness. Even if the final result was facilitated by around 60 overs being lost from the game and some flawed Australian fielding,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's visa appeal

A bid by the Australian government to delay Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been rejected by a judge overseeing his case. The government had requested the tennis star's court hearing be postponed until Wednesday, but it will instead begin as scheduled on Monday morning. Djokovic was denied entry to...
TENNIS
#England
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
SPORTS
The Independent

Pat Cummins finds the fun as England hold on to deny Australia in fourth Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney “a lot of fun”.Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.That was some afternoon of #Ashes cricket! Take a breath,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.Ashes results1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts2nd Test @...
SPORTS
