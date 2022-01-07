ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What can Europe bring to the global tech scene?

By Sanjay Brahmawar
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to technology, Europe has historically sat in between China to its east, and the US to its west. Whilst Chinese firms’ state-subsidized model and the sheer scale and dynamism of US tech firms make them formidable competitors, Europe has its own competitive advantages on a global scale that...

The Independent

Climate change ‘overtakes pandemics as biggest global concern’

Failure to act on climate change has overtaken infectious diseases as the biggest concern for global experts, as the Cop 26 conference in Glasgow and major protest movements put the issue in focus.The World Economic Forum’s annual survey of global risks found that three environmental risks – climate action failure, extreme weather, and biodiversity loss – were what worried experts most.The world’s insufficient efforts to tackle climate change had been top of the list of worries in early 2020, before the pandemic hit.It was also the biggest concern in 2016, in a survey shortly after the vital Paris Agreement talks.It...
ENVIRONMENT
Wired

US-China Trade Tensions Threaten Europe's Biggest Tech Company

Plenty of places claim they are Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley: Stockholm boasts the most unicorns per capita, and London is the continent’s VC hub. But only the small Dutch town of Veldhoven—whose population numbers 45,000—is home to the closest thing Europe has to a big tech giant.
FOREIGN POLICY
dailycoffeenews.com

SCA Bringing Back Coffee Retail Summit with Focus on Europe, US and Korea

The Specialty Coffee Association is reprising its free-to-attend Coffee Retail Summit, an online event with presentations, lectures and panel discussions on the business of coffee retailing. The live portion of the event will take place Feb. 21, 23 and 25. The industry organization hosted its first Coffee Retail Summit last...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Tencent may acquire BlackShark – here’s what we know

Chinese tech company Tencent is reportedly in advanced discussion with Xiaomi to acquire its gaming smartphone brand BlackShark. Multiple media reports hint that the WeChat-owner wants to expand its horizons to virtual reality and metaverse. Tencent’s President Martin Lau had recently said that the “game-like immersive digital experience powered by virtual and augmented technology — has potential for gaming business opportunities.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
Screendaily

Western Europe and Asia were the biggest global markets for French cinema in 2021

French cinema experienced mixed fortunes at the international box office in 2021 as the film industry worldwide contended with the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to preliminary figures released by Unifrance on Tuesday (January 11). The French cinema promotional body’s annual international box office report showed that total...
MOVIES
BBC

Past seven years hottest on record - EU satellite data

The past seven years have been the hottest on record, according to new data from the EU's satellite system. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said 2021 was the fifth-warmest year, with record-breaking heat in some regions. And the amount of warming gases in our atmosphere continued to increase. Governments are...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

What consumers can expect of the global supply chain

The disruption in the global supply chain that caused shortages in everything from coffee to automotive parts to computer chips beginning in mid-2019 will be around for at least a few more months, according to most experts. Texas A&M University logistics scholar Madhav Pappu agrees, but offers the following advice:...
RETAIL
Newsweek

Why Tech-Enabled Experts Are the Future

Consumers will always need advisors and always need counsel, especially when it comes to huge, emotional and pricey decisions like buying a house — likely the largest transaction they'll ever make in their life.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Tech Has Fallen: An Analysis Of Global-E Stock

Global-e enables e-commerce across international borders. Global-e (GLBE) has performed very strongly in its short time as a public company. The company has delivered strong growth even as it laps pandemic quarters, and it is easy to construct a bullish story on account of the e-commerce tailwinds. GLBE appears to operate in an important niche in enabling international e-commerce, which I predict will help it sustain elevated growth for the next decade and more. In this report, I analyze the valuation and explain how I think about the future of this stock.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Apple’s biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

I’ve taken the last few weeks to unwind and ensure that my 2022 hot takes are as scorching as possible, or at least as prescient as possible. This week, we’re talking about what I’m sure could be one of Apple’s biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

What's Behind The Green Energy Hullaballoo In Europe?

The recent decision by the EU to define investments in natural gas and nuclear energy as green energy investments has been met with plenty of resistance. While environmentalists claim that this definition is a blatant attempt at greenwashing, policymakers argue that it is a key step in reducing global emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Global Tech Giants Profitability Domination

Apple has competitors with smartphones and applications but Apple has 75% of smartphone hardware profits. Apple has about 40% margin and makes far more profits from its iTunes ecosystem. Samsung is usually among the top four in smartphone unit sales but Samsung makes more from semiconductors and appliances than from smartphones. Xiaomi is one of the biggest in smartphone unit sales with $12 billion in quarterly sales but profits is about $100-300 million per quarter. Apple is making about $30 billion in a quarter. A good quarter for Xiaomi is 100 times less profit than Apple. Samsung is making maybe $1 billion in smartphone profits in a quarter. Samsung global businesses make $10 billion in quarterly profit.
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Global Markets Slump on Hawkish Fed Minutes; Tech Rout Spills Into Europe

LONDON — Global markets turned lower on Thursday as persistent inflationary pressure and fears of a faster-than-expected rise in U.S. interest rates weighed on riskier assets. Shares in Asia-Pacific fell sharply on Thursday, following in the footsteps of the U.S. overnight. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 3% to...
STOCKS
TechRadar

Reliance Retail invests $200 million in Dunzo - We tell you why

India's quick commerce play, which has seen a sharp increase in activity in recent times, is now set for a more hectic phase as Dunzo, the country's top quick commerce player, has raised $240 million in its latest round of funding. The investment was led by Reliance Retail Ventures with...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Shifting the oil and gas industry to a digital first mindset

For businesses across the globe digital transformation has epitomized the last decade and has exploded in the last 12 months. Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen organizations in every sector from retail to manufacturing to public sector, quickly double down on modern cloud and SaaS technologies, and remote or hybrid working in order to maintain business continuity. For many industries including the oil and gas sector, digital transformation is just the first step and now is the time to fully embrace a digital first mindset to deliver digital experience, productivity, efficiency and thrive in a world where digital is a prerequisite. Here’s why.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Blume Global acquires procurement tech company LiveSource

Cloud-based logistics company Blume Global announced Tuesday it has acquired supplier sourcing and procurement technology company LiveSource for an undisclosed amount. Blume Global CEO Previnder Johar, who formerly served on the LiveSource board of directors, plans to leverage the company’s database of logistics providers servicing manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia in order to improve Blume’s existing suite of solutions.
SOFTWARE

