ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

‘I hate it.’ Families frustrated with return to remote learning

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IpQB8_0dfU9HFQ00

DETROIT (AP) — Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning — at least temporarily — to virtual learning in three short words: “I hate it.”

Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit district this week joined a growing number of others in moving classes online after the winter break. The shift involving 50,000 students once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children.

A single parent who works more than 60 hours each week at two jobs, Peterson sometimes had to miss work to help her teenage son during more than a year of online learning.

No school Friday as Chicago cancels classes for third day

“I will have to take time off, but I’m looking at how long this is going to last. You only get so many off days and so many paid time off days,” Peterson said Wednesday, a day after the district announced that students would resume classes at home with laptops through at least Jan. 14.

The vast majority of U.S. districts appear to be returning to in-person learning, but other large school systems including those in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee and Cleveland have gone back to remote learning as infections soar and sideline staff members. Dozens of smaller districts have followed, including many around Detroit, Chicago and Washington.

The disruptions also raise alarms about risks to students. Long stretches of remote learning over the last two years have taken a toll, leaving many kids with academic and mental health setbacks that experts are still trying to understand.

President Joe Biden, who campaigned on a promise to reopen classrooms, is pressing schools to remain open. With vaccines and regular virus testing, his administration has said there’s no reason to keep schools closed.

“Look, we have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday. “We know that our kids can be safe when in school.”

But the reality for some districts is not so simple: Testing supplies have been scarce, and many districts face low vaccine uptake in their communities. In Detroit, just 44% of residents 5 and older have received a vaccine dose, compared with a statewide rate of 63%.

Schools trying to stick with in-person learning scramble for substitutes

In a letter to parents, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said that in light of low vaccination rates among students and families, a return to the classroom would lead to “extreme levels of positive cases.”

“The only way we’re going to get to the other side of this pandemic is if we move to higher rates of vaccination,” Vitti said.

The closures are often driven by waves of teachers calling in sick. More than a third of Philadelphia’s 216 public schools have switched to remote learning through at least Friday, drawing an outcry from families that were given little time to prepare.

On Thursday, Chicago students remained out of school for a second straight day after school leaders failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union over virus safety protocols. The union wants to revert to remote instruction because of the infection surge.

In Detroit, both Peterson and her son, Joshua Jackson, 16, are vaccinated. Joshua would rather stay in person and said it was more difficult for him to focus in a virtual classroom.

“I feel like I learned less,” the high school junior said. “I’m worried that we won’t go back to class. They (the district) did it before and said it only would be a short while. It turned out to be the whole school year.”

Officials in districts that are returning to online instruction insist the move is only temporary, with most intending to go back to in-person classes within a week or two. As infections reach record levels in some areas, some parents say it’s the right move.

When will omicron peak in the US?

Nicole Berry’s three children returned to Detroit classrooms last fall, but she has been keeping them home since she caught COVID-19 herself around Thanksgiving and got scared. Detroit gives families the option of full-time remote learning.

Berry, 48, juggles teaching them on her own while also working more than 40 hours per week.

“My children weren’t going back anyway. I’d already made the decision,” she said.

In Chicago, Jennifer Baez said she hopes the district will allow remote learning until the surge slows down. She and one of her sons got sick recently with COVID-19. She is not certain her kids will keep their masks on or that other precautions are in place.

Baez works remotely as a legal secretary. Because of her youngest son’s developmental delays, she is forced to sit with him for much of the school day in his general education classes, where he typically has a classroom aide.

“You just kind of learn to roll with the punches. I feel like as a mother we adapt,” Baez said. “If I got to be a lunch lady and a gym teacher and whatever else on top of my law office job, we just do it. Same way we’ve been doing it since 2020.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland secures mental health hospitalization waiver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Marylanders on Medicaid can expect to have their mental health-related hospital stays covered by their insurance for the next five years. According to the deputy Medicaid director for the Maryland Department of Health, the state was recently approved for an Institutions for Mental Diseases (IMD) waiver through the federal government. This […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
WDVM 25

Maryland reports under 10,000 COVID cases for first time in two weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For the first time in two weeks, the state of Maryland’s daily confirmed virus cases totaled under 10,000. Monday, the state reported just under 9,683. This comes just after a record-breaking 17,252 cases were reported on Sunday. Maryland’s other metrics remained high at the start of the week, with hospitalizations nearing […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

The Capitol Attack: One Year Later

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s been a year since the most violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building since the War of 1812, and lawmakers who call Capitol Hill their “office” are still bitterly divided over what happened that day, and how to move forward. WDVM spoke with two lawmakers from the DMV to get their […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Jackson
Person
Joe Biden
WDVM 25

One year later: Capitol Police officer recounts Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Hundreds of officers were injured during the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and many are still recovering from those injuries. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell with the United States Capitol Police was assigned to work on the Civil Disturbance Unit that day, as he had been throughout the protests over the summer. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Officials urge vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials urge the public to get vaccinated as communities become heavily impacted due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Washington, DC. During a community event, Mayor Bowser addressed the surge of COVID-19 cases in the district and plans for accessible vaccinations and testing for adults and children. Mayor Bowser says 30% […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Remote Learning#Philadelphia#Developmental Delays#Ap#Omicron
WDVM 25

FCPS highlights safe social media use

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have been raising awareness on how to help children use social media in a positive way. While social media has a lot of positives, they warned of the possible harm that could come from it as well. “Social media can also be used in ways that […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Montgomery County considering “vaccine passport” law

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders officially introduced “vaccine passport” legislation, almost mirroring what is set to take effect in Washington, D.C. later this week. “Once we had a regional neighbor, a large regional neighbor, who was enacting a similar policy we thought it made sense to move forward with something we thought […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM reporter reflects on covering Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — What started as covering a rally in Washington, D.C. turned into something that WDVM’s reporter, Lex Juarez wouldn’t imagine. Juarez was on the lawn on the US Capitol as she saw a mob attack law enforcement as they would make their way into the building as members of Congress voted to certify […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
WDVM 25

Pandemic has driven down community college enrollment

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It is a sign of these pandemic times: declining enrollment at community colleges. Northern Virginia Community College has seen a 5% drop in enrollment during the pandemic in our region. Prince George’s Community College has dropped 10%, and Montgomery College has experienced a 19% drop. Community colleges attract low and moderate-income […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy