It’s been nearly 40 years since a mysterious bounty hunter named Boba Fett fell to what appeared to be his ignominious death in a Sarlacc pit at the outset of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. But like virtually every death in serialized fiction, it wasn’t particularly permanent. The character lived on in fan fiction and non-film Star Wars tales, beyond his clone origin story in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, to become an object of fascination. The only question was: Did the character really warrant all that fascination? Was there more to the mercenary than his cool costume design and the action figure that inspired so much imaginative play for a generation of kids?

