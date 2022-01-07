ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Experts Warn Of An Incredibly Dangerous Place To Put Your Phone On A Plane

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkBIw_0dfU90KK00
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone knows that you have to put your phone into airplane mode before taking off on a flight so it doesn't interfere with the pilots' communication, but it turns out there is something else that makes your phone far more dangerous - and it is all about where you place it on the aircraft.

Experts are warning that if you keep your phone between plane seats, you are endangering yourself and the lives of everyone on the flight. Air travel expert Alex Miller told The Sun that doing so could cause your phone to overheat, turning it into a fire hazard. Additionally, if you adjust your position while the phone is between seats, you risk crushing the phone's lithium battery, which could also start a fire.

It's already happened a few times - in fact, according to the Federal Aviation Administration , as of December 2021, there have been 346 reports of air travel incidents involving smoke, fire, extreme heat and even explosion due to lithium batteries.

Among them was when a man's phone caught on fire on a United Airlines flight after falling in between the seats, and the time a flight attendant had to retrieve a passenger's smoking phone from between the seats.

If you think it's unlikely to happen to you, often times the phone can wind up between seats accidentally. Pilot Patrick Smith said, "If you're in an electrically controlled lie-flat seat, of the type common in first or business class, there are a number of nooks and crannies into which your phone can slip — beyond your reach and down into the mechanisms that control the seat's various positions."

So what can you do? Just don't keep your phone anywhere it can slip or fall between seats. Ideally, always have it in your hands or somewhere else protected, especially during take-off, landing and turbulence to prevent it from slipping. In case it does wind up between the seats, let the flight attendant know immediately.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Complex

Woman Catches Fellow Plane Passenger Texting: ‘We Have COVID ... Shhhh’

An airline traveler was left shocked after spying on a fellow passenger’s text exchange about contracting COVID. As pointed out by the New York Post, Reddit user esporx shared a photo of a woman sitting on a plane with an iPhone in hand. The image, which was taken from behind the woman, showed the unidentified passenger composing a text that read: “We have Covid… shhhhh. That’s why we’re returning home a day early. On the plane…”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Propeller smashes through plane cabin window after bird strikes aircraft midflight

A bird struck a plane’s propeller on Monday, causing it to disintegrate and smash through one of the cabin windows.The Airlink Jetstream JS-41 was running a charter flight from Johannesburg to Venetia Mine, South Africa, on 3 January when the incident happened shortly before landing, the airline reported.According to an Airlink statement, none of the passengers or crew were injured and pilots were able to land safely, but the aircraft sustained substantial damage.Dramatic passenger photos show an almost entirely shattered cabin window, a frayed segment of the right hand propeller, damage to the inside of the fuselage and debris strewn...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

The World's Safest Airline Is Also One You Probably Won't Fly in 2022

Air New Zealand is the world’s safest airline, according to AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety, product and COVID-19 rating website. To determine the annual rankings — which Australia’s Qantas had won eight years in a row (with one year a tie) — AirlineRatings looks at the airline’s crash record over five years and serious incident record over two years, audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies, government audits, industry-leading safety initiatives, fleet age and, importantly, COVID-19 safety protocols. AirlineRatings was launched in June 2013 and rates the safety and in-flight product of 385 airlines using a seven-star rating system.
WORLD
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy