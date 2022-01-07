Sidney Poitier Dead At 94: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Trailblazing actor, activist, author, and ambassador Sidney Poitier has reportedly passed away at the age of 94.

The Bahamian American actor's death was first reported by two Bahamian news outlets on Friday (January 7).

With a career spanning multiple decades, Poitier's legacy in Hollywood is expansive. Poitier is known for his barrier-breaking work of the 1950s and 1960s, including his performances in the films The Defiant Ones , Porgy and Bess , A Raisin in the Sun , Paris Blues , In The Heat of the Night , To Sir With Love , Guess Who's Coming to Dinner , and many more.

Poitier made history in 1964, becoming the first Black man and first Bahamian actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Photo: Getty Images

Poitier was also a gifted director, activist and served as the Bahamian ambassador to Japan for ten years between 1997 and 2007.

With dozens of awards and even more nominations, Poitier's life's work paved the way for Black actors to take on leading roles.

Photo: Getty Images

