Salehe Bembury Signals New “Crocodile” Color Of His Crocs Pollex Clogs Collab on IG

By Alex Zephyr
 4 days ago

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

F ootwear designer Salehe Bembury recently previewed the third installment in his popular Crocs Pollex Clog collab on Instagram. After quickly selling out of the “Cucumber” and “Menemsha” colorways this past December, Bembury’s next entry will be appropriately named after the resurgent Broomfield, Colorado shoe company : crocodile.

Based on the post below, the “Crocodile” clogs will be similar to its predecessors in every other way. “The Pollex is composed of 3 of Bembury’s signature fingerprints merged together, with dramatic concave ridges allowing for multi-directional traction,” Crocs said on its site when the shoe initially dropped. “It is also the first closed-heel clog that Crocs has created, with holes found on the upper of the Pollex designed to align with the high heat areas of the foot for increased breathability… Wear it the way Salehe Bembury intended, or in a way that best suits you.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salehe Bembury (@salehebembury)

Since leaving his post as Versace’s VP of Sneakers and Men’s Footwear in late 2020, the 36-year-old innovator has continued enjoying success via pet projects with New Balance, ANTA, and his own brand Spunge . But he greatly credited the Italian luxury brand for the wins he enjoys today.

“Donatella Versace offered me a life-changing opportunity, and Versace offered me a platform,” Bembury said in an interview with HYPEBEAST just over a year ago. “Often, individuals that look like me are not put in the same position. This significant detail was not taken for granted, and ultimately I hope that my role is used as a vehicle for progress. I am forever grateful for what was bestowed upon me and extremely proud of what we were able to achieve.”

Neither Bembury nor Crocs have said anything about Crocodile Pollex Clogs, including the release date. But this version will likely sell for $84.99, like the two colorways before it. Stay tuned as we learn more, and sign up at Beaspunge.com to receive the latest news on what else Bembury may have in store.

Photo: Randy Shropshire / Getty

