MEMRI Publishes End-Of-Year Editor's Picks With 2021 Research Highlights From MEMRI TV Projects On Antisemitism, Reform, And Sermons As Well As Translations From The Iranian, Palestinian, And Chinese Media Studies Projects

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently published several end-of-year reports highlighting research from 2021 from the Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Reform in the Muslim World project, the Sermons by Imams in the West project, the Iran...

CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
National Security Advisor’s Statement on Iranian Threats and Provocations Against American Citizens Says Should Iran Attack Any of Our Nationals It Will Face Severe Consequences

January 10, 2022 - On Monday, the White House released the following:. Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Iranian Threats and Provocations Against American Citizens. Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 51 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the...
U.S. POLITICS
The MEMRI Iran Studies Project And Iran Threat Monitor Project Add New Translations And Research On Second Anniversary Of The Killing Of IRGC Qods Force Commander Soleimani

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Since the January 3, 2020 killing of IRGC Qods Force Commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, MEMRI has been adding new translations and research related to his killing, its aftermath, and its ongoing ramifications to the MEMRI Iran Studies Project archive and the Iran Threat Monitor Project.
MIDDLE EAST
Business Insider

The real risk posed by China's 'carrier-killer' missiles

China's anti-ship ballistic missiles have caused concern among US military officials. Chinese anti-ship weapons are a threat to US warships, and their use would escalate any conflict. Those weapons are an important part of China's arsenal, but their impact is more incremental than revolutionary. Could China's missiles really sink a...
MILITARY
British beauty queen allegedly denied US entry over Syrian background

The contestant claims her application was rejected because she was born in Damascus. A 29-year-old beauty queen and NHS trainee who was set to represent the UK in the Mrs World Final has reportedly had her visa to enter the US rejected ahead of the competition due to her Syrian background.
WORLD
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
U.S. POLITICS
TS Tirumurti interacts with CTC officials, shares India's stand on counterterrorism

New York [US], January 12 (ANI): Chair of Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of UN Security Council, T. S. Tirumurti virtually interacted with the Acting Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) on Wednesday, to discuss CTC's 2022 priorities and shared India's perspective on counterterrorism. T.S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative...
WORLD
Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH

