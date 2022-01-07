The Sky This Week:

The new moon is on Jan. 2, and the waxing crescent lies just below Mercury in twilight on Jan. 3. The short-lived Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak on the morning of Jan. 3, but it will be better for Europe than u this year. The Earth is closest to the Sun at perihelion on Jan. 4. Our orbit is so circular that this slight variation does not have a major impact on our seasons. Our 23.5 degree tilt is much more important. Your last glimpse of Venus will be just to the right of the moon on the third. It moves into the morning sky after this. The moon lies just below Saturn on Jan. 4 and below Jupiter on Jan. 5. The first quarter moon is on Jan. 9. The Full Moon, the long night moon, is on Jan. 17. The third quarter moon is on Jan. 25, and the waning crescent moon lies below Mars on Jan. 29, and below Venus, now in the dawn, on Jan. 30.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO