ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Sky This Week:

By Alison Klesman
Astronomy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moon slides just 4° south of the distant planet Neptune at 5 A.M. EST. The two aren’t visible then, but will appear in the evening sky after sunset, separated by 7° an hour after the Sun disappears. Although the Moon is the easiest naked-eye object to view in the night...

astronomy.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Footage From The First-Ever Probe to Touch The Sun Will Leave You Speechless

Many science fans were freaking out this week when NASA confirmed that its Parker Solar Probe had become the first spacecraft ever to 'touch the Sun' back in April. But if you thought that was mind-boggling, hang on to your seat, because there's actually time-lapse footage of the spacecraft's view as it swoops into the Sun's corona – and it's one of the most spectacular things we've seen in a very long time.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Rock#Earth#Mercury#Saturn#Cetus
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

E.T.s may be headed toward Earth, but are we ready for them?

Twenty years from now we might get a call from aliens. In 2017, a powerful radio transmission was aimed at exoplanet GJ 273b, thought to be able to support life. Its message, sent by the alien-hunting group Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence International, contained instructions on how to understand Earthling math, music and time. If it lands on intelligent alien ears once it arrives in about a decade, E.T. now has our number.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Planets
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Spacecraft discovers 'hidden water' in Mars Grand Canyon

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Who's up for an adventure? You just need to catch a crewed spacecraft to Mars, land near a massive canyon there and go in search of hidden water. The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spacecraft has found evidence of "significant amounts of water" in the Valles Marineris canyon system on the red planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: What’s next for the alien hunter and when will it send first photos of the stars?

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is now safely launched, but there is still much to be done before it glimpses into the past at the first moments of creation.The telescope, which is the largest of its kind, was propelled from South America on 25 December with the aim of scanning the cosmos for the elusive remnants of the 13.7-billion-year-old stars and galaxies formed from the Big Bang.In the aftermath of the launch, the telescope had to unfold its sunshield to shade its enormous 6.5-metre mirror, followed by the mirror itself to capture as much light as possible.Webb should reach its...
ASTRONOMY
wuwf.org

January skies of the Gulf Coast

The new moon is on Jan. 2, and the waxing crescent lies just below Mercury in twilight on Jan. 3. The short-lived Quadrantid Meteor Shower will peak on the morning of Jan. 3, but it will be better for Europe than u this year. The Earth is closest to the Sun at perihelion on Jan. 4. Our orbit is so circular that this slight variation does not have a major impact on our seasons. Our 23.5 degree tilt is much more important. Your last glimpse of Venus will be just to the right of the moon on the third. It moves into the morning sky after this. The moon lies just below Saturn on Jan. 4 and below Jupiter on Jan. 5. The first quarter moon is on Jan. 9. The Full Moon, the long night moon, is on Jan. 17. The third quarter moon is on Jan. 25, and the waning crescent moon lies below Mars on Jan. 29, and below Venus, now in the dawn, on Jan. 30.
ASTRONOMY
The State-Journal

Bluegrass Skies: The year in space

It has been an amazing year for science and space exploration, and I think we saved the best for last. The inspiring launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Christmas morning capped decades of planning and hard work. The telescope still has a long commissioning phase ahead, and the next month will be an anxious one as JWST travels to a point 1,000,000 miles from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
almanac.com

Your Night Sky in 2022

The big “stars” of the planet world make several dazzling appearances throughout the next year, so let’s start with some of 2022’s planetary highlights:. Start looking now, on the next clear evening. There’s Venus, the Evening Star, still close to its absolute brightest as it hovers low above the sunset point in the fading dusk. Steadily-braced binoculars or any small telescope will reveal its crescent shape, now bigger yet thinner than anytime this year. It’s the best time to see it.
ASTRONOMY
dom.edu

Silent Sky

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. Social progress, like scientific progress, can be hard to see when one is trapped among earthly complications; Henrietta Leavitt and her female peers believe in both, and their dedication changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth. Seating will be limited.
ASTRONOMY
newscentermaine.com

Look to the sky on these dates in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those who may have received new planners or calendars for the holidays, it's time to get out the pen and note these upcoming astronomical events in 2022. From full moons and supermoons, meteor showers and eclipses, be prepared to go on a journey as the...
Gematsu

Forever Skies

Forever Skies is a survival action video game developed and published by Far From Home. You will build and customize a high-tech airship. It will be your home, workshop, laboratory and more while flying above the surface of Earth. Control and steer it towards the ruins of our civilization and mysterious anomalies. Manage your airship hull and its integrity. Extract and gather resources to improve your airship and make it uniquely yours.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy