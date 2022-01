On the premiere episode of Gordon Ramsay's new show, Next Level Chef, the British icon revealed that he is completely unaware what Twitch is. This fascinating bit of trivia was revealed when Ramsay asked contestant Tricia Wang (Triciaisabirdy on Twitch) what she does for a living, and was told that she's a professional streamer that specializes in cooking. Ramsay responded with surprise, asking "what the f**k is Twitch?" Given how big cooking streams have become on the platform, it's pretty surprising Ramsay was unaware of Twitch, but it seems like that might have changed!

