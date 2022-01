Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the long-awaited new addition to the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series. The exclusive image from USA Today gives us a look at Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) working together after the loss of Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz) in The Crimes of Grindelwald. The series, which is a prequel to the Harry Potter films and world that from the books, gives us a look into some characters we've come to know while also expanding the history of the franchise.

