Technology

How to copy a playlist on Spotify

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopy the current version of your favorite playlist before it changes!. If you’re listening to someone else’s playlist and wish a certain song was gone or included, you’re out of luck. Unless it’s a collaborative playlist, you cannot edit playlists started by someone else. You can, however, copy all of the...

www.androidauthority.com

CNET

You should really delete that embarrassing Google search history

Did you just search something embarrassing on Google? Whatever your reason may be, Google has a quick and easy way to delete those last search queries. (You can check out how to stop Google from tracking you and how to automatically delete your location and activity history, too.) The feature, which the search giant unveiled at its Google I/O developers conference in May, is among a handful of options designed to protect user privacy.
INTERNET
#Playlists#The Playlist#Android#Going Quantum
Android Headlines

How To Share Spotify Music On An Instagram Story

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. Many people use it on a daily basis, and the same can be said for Instagram. I’m constantly seeing music from Spotify shared via Instagram stories, on a daily basis. If you’re wondering how to do that, well, that’s exactly what we’re here for. In this article, we’ll show you how to share Spotify music on your Instagram story.
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Spotify's Most-Streamed Mood Playlists Are Finally Here, and, Uh, 2021's Got Some Explaining to Do

Music-lovers everywhere look forward to sharing their Spotify Wrapped results every year! In 2021, the streaming service introduced several new features, but "Audio Aura" sparked the most conversation. It allows listeners to reflect back on the moods and vibes that shaped their musical experiences by assigning colors to different mood categories. For instance, purple represents passion, while orange pairs well with bold, rebellious energy. Next, those different moods are paired with songs on Spotify before each listener receives their top two moods that best match their listening habits. But speaking of moods, wouldn't it be cool to know what the entire world was feeling this year, relatively speaking? Thanks to some exclusive data from our friends at Spotify, we have a better idea. Read on to see the emotions that defined us in 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How Much Does Spotify Pay Per Stream?

Streaming platforms like Spotify pay artists on a pay-per-stream basis. So every time you listen to an artist's song on Spotify, the company pays them a small royalty fee for the privilege. The Spotify payment model is one that many have criticized in the past. So, how much does Spotify...
MUSIC
lifewire.com

How to Remove a Follower on Spotify

This article explains how to block a follower on Spotify. You'll need to use the Spotify desktop app to do this. Although you can't directly remove a follower on Spotify, you can block people following you. Blocking someone removes them from your followers' list, and they won't be able to follow you again. You can block your followers on the Spotify desktop app so they can't follow you or see your activity.
MUSIC
Spotify
Apple
Technology
Apple Music
Android Authority

The iPhone turns 15 today, but what else was new in 2007's world of tech?

Time to reminisce about the last decade and a half. The original iPhone was announced on January 9, 2007, 15 years ago today. Although many still fawn over Apple’s first smartphone as the dawn of a new technological era, plenty of other exciting things were happening in 2007’s world of technology — many of which made an equally big contribution to the high-tech gadgets and services that we all enjoy today.
CELL PHONES
PlayStation LifeStyle

How many copies has Days Gone sold?

Ross claimed Days Gone had sold “over 8 million copies” in the first 18 months of its release and it had “since gone on to sell more“. He also estimated another “. million+” on Steam. The problem is that his source is not official sales figures. His source was actually a website called Gamestat that no longer exists. At the time, the site tracked Trophy data and used it to estimate the game’s total number of players. The problem is these figures include those who grabbed the game through PlayStation Plus, those who bought used copies, those who rented the game or played it through PlayStation Now, and those who use game share, none of which will have bought a copy of the game. This means the actual number of sales is likely far lower than 8 million, although Ross states “I stand by my numbers”.
TWITTER
Android Authority

How to change your Spotify email address

When you create a new email address that you want to migrate your associated accounts to, it can be a bit daunting. If you had previously set up your Spotify account on an old email address, you might be wondering how to change your Spotify email address to the new one.
INTERNET
Variety

Spotify’s High-Quality Audio Tier Delayed Indefinitely

Spotify has announced that its high-quality audio tier, Spotify HiFi, which it had said would launch in select markets in November, is delayed indefinitely. Responding to a thread on its Community website, where users voiced frustration and anger over the delay, the company said that it has no update on when the tier may become available. “We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet,” the post reads. “We will of course update...
MUSIC
Android Authority

How to set Spotify music as an alarm

Wake up to your favorite Spotify tunes with this neat trick. One of the best things about Spotify is that you can use any song from its vast, expansive library as an alarm. The program integrates with the built-in alarm function on your mobile device to make it so that you can use any Spotify song you want as your alarm. This is how to set Spotify music as your alarm on Android or iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to change your Spotify payment method

Switch to that new credit card for your Spotify subscription!. When paying for any subscription service, not just Spotify Premium, you always need to read the fine print. How long you will be subscribing for and how you will be paying for it the entire time are two of the most important considerations that go into starting a subscription. Knowing how to change your payment method is part of properly managing your subscription to something like Spotify Premium.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GeekyGadgets

Spotify HiFi feature delayed

Last year Spotify announced that it would be launching a new HiFi feature with lossless audio, this was supposed to be released by the end of 2021. The Spotify HiFi was supposed to be available for a higher cost than the Spotify Premium, the company is apparently still working on it and has not given a revised released date for the feature. You can see what the company had to say about it below.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to filter out explicit songs on Spotify

There is a lot of content on Spotify, and not all of it is made equal. The Spotify library consists of many clean songs and family-friendly listening material, as well as “explicit content.” Before diving too deep into Spotify, you should first know what explicit means on Spotify and how to turn it on or off.
CELL PHONES
moneysavingmom.com

Custom Spotify Playlist Leather Keychains only $19.99 shipped!

These Custom Spotify Playlist Leather Keychains are SO cool!. Jane has these Custom Spotify Playlist Leather Keychains for just $19.99 shipped right now!. These keychains are the perfect way to show your loved ones how much you care. Each one is made from top-quality leather and includes a scan code that links to a special Spotify playlist just for them.
SHOPPING
Android Authority

It took me 20+ tries to set up a Google Home Mini, after Sonos' lawsuit

The new Device Utility app we're supposed to use simply doesn't work. The technology world was shaken late last week by a ruling of the US International Trade Commission saying that Google had infringed on Sonos’ patents. After a couple of years of legal back-and-forth, this was a difficult blow to Google. A US import ban on many products is looming on the horizon, and a few crucial Nest and Chromecast features were deemed illegally used. The company has explained several of the imposed limitations in a post on the Nest community blog. One of these concerns the setup of some Google Home/Nest speakers and Chromecasts.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Make the most of your Apple HomePod with these tips and tricks

We've rounded up the seven best ones. The HomePod Mini and the defunct original HomePod are smart speakers built to merge seamlessly into Apple’s ecosystem. But as true as that might be, it’s not always obvious how to make it do what you need, or how to make the best use of its features. Here are a few Apple HomePod tips and tricks you should know about.
ELECTRONICS

