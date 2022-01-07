ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage expecting child with wife Riko Shibata

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 7 (ANI): Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. A representative for the couple told People magazine that "the parents-to-be are elated!" Cage is already a father to sons...

www.lasvegasherald.com

