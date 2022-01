Testing for COVID-19 is a critical tool to help identify and reduce the spread of disease. Those infected with COVID-19 who are at high risk for serious illness may be eligible to receive monoclonal therapy. If COVID-19 is detected early, this therapy can help reduce serious illness and hospitalization. Because of this, Grand Forks Public Health (GFPH) will continue to operate its testing site on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021.

