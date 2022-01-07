North Carolina man sets building on fire, traps victim inside while shouting ‘You’re going to die,’ police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man faces charges after allegedly setting a duplex on fire and trying to kill someone by trapping him inside the burning building, according to Thomasville police.

Jason Ray Weeks

At about 6:08 p.m Wednesday, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 700 block of Kahler Street. At the scene, firefighters found both units engulfed in flame.

A man who was inside one of the units at the time of the fire told police that Jason Ray Weeks, 48, of Thomasville, threatened to kill him. The victim saw and smelled smoke but initially couldn’t escape because Weeks was allegedly holding the door shut while shouting “You’re going to die,” according to police.

Firefighters found the suspect at the scene. Police say Weeks tried to run into the burning building but firefighters managed to stop him. He then ran away towards Salem Street.

Officers found Weeks heading north on the 700 block of Salem Street where he was arrested.

Weeks was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson. He received a $125,000 secured bond for the first-degree arson and an additional bond will be set for attempted first-degree murder when Weeks goes before a judge.

