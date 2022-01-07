SVU requesting public's help in finding missing 13-year-old

Pittsburgh Police needs help finding a missing 13-year-old.

The Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Sarai Stevens. She was last seen on Suncrest Street on January 6. Stevens was wearing a blue-and-white-striped sundress with a gray sweatshirt, with white writing.

She is known to frequent Knoxville and Carrick.

Anybody with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.