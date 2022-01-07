Congratulations! LightSkinKeisha Engaged To Her Longtime Love Coca Vango, Rapper Rocking An Enormous 20-Carat Engagement Ring

LightSkinKeisha is getting married. On Thursday the rapper’s longtime love Coca Vango popped the question in front of friends.

“We’ve been cool for like 10 years and together for like three and a half and I could not do anything that I’ve done in my career without this girl right here,” said Coca before dropping down on one knee. “I really wanna know in front of everybody, will you marry me?”

Keisha of course accepted and said, “Yes!”

She’s since reposted the proposal on her page and captioned it, “ISSA FIANCÉ ! IM MARRYING MY BEST FRIENDDDDD! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 💍❤️❤️❤️!”

In the proposal video, a friend can be heard in the background saying, “Let’s talk about the 20-carat rock!”

So yes, let’s talk about the 20-carat rock indeed.

The ring was designed by award-winning jeweler Mint Boy of TheMintBoy Jewelers. The rock appears to be an emerald cut Morganite stone with a completely diamond-encrusted halo band. Morganite is known for its distinctive pink color.

Stunning!

Back in June of last year, a fan asked Keisha during BOSSIP’s Reality Recap if she saw herself being married within the next two years and the rapper responded:

“Absolutely! I do imagine myself being married, I wanna have kids, I wanna have a beautiful family,” said LightSkinKeisha. “I want society to make getting married the norm again versus having so many broken relationships and bringing babies into families and broken situations because these babies don’t deserve that. I see a lot of women saying that’s not their goal, but who doesn’t wanna be happy?” she added. “Who doesn’t want to be in love? I just wanna see more people get married and be in love. I don’t think nothing outweighs love.”

Looks like LightSkinKeisha’s dream is coming true!

Congratulations to the happy couple!