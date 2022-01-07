ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Nine dead, hundreds ill with diarrhoea in typhoon-hit Philippines

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine people have died and hundreds have fallen ill with diarrhoea in areas of the Philippines wrecked by a typhoon last month, with aid officials warning of a health crisis as millions struggle to secure clean water and food. Three weeks after Typhoon Rai struck southern and central islands,...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearebreakingnews.com

Typhoon Rai Victims Number 146 In The Philippines

MANILA (AP) – The governor of an island in the central Philippines said Sunday that at least 72 people died from the devastation caused by Typhoon Rai in half of the towns that were able to communicate with it, raising the at least 146 fatalities from the most powerful storm to hit the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
whbl.com

Philippine death toll from its strongest typhoon of year tops 400

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai has crossed the 400 mark, the disaster agency said on Friday, as officials in some hard-hit provinces appealed for more supplies of food, water and shelter materials about two weeks after the storm struck. Rai was the 15th and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Jersey man raises £5k for Philippines typhoon survivors

A man from Jersey who lives in the Philippines has raised more than £5,000 in the aftermath of Typhoon Rai. Super Typhoon Rai swept through the southeastern islands of the Philippines on 16 December with winds of about 195km/h (120mph). At least 375 people lost their lives and many...
ENVIRONMENT
mymixfm.com

Philippines on alert as COVID-19 infections hit 2-month high

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine officials on Friday warned against a rise in COVID-19 cases over the New Year period as infections in the Southeast Asian country hit a two-month high, amid concerns that the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus could spread. The health ministry recorded 2,961 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoon Haiyan#Afp#Ifrc Head#Wfp
Panama City News Herald

Panama City woman finally hears from Philippine siblings after typhoon. Now she seeks aid

PANAMA CITY — Juliet Laspobres Briggs describes her Philippines hometown on Palawan Island in the city of Puerto Princesa as a place filled with lush and natural beauty. Home to many “wonders of the world,” the Panama City woman said the island is typically a tourist hot spot teeming with wildlife and opportunities for fishing. Briggs has three siblings who live on the island.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After Tropical Cyclone Seth unleashed heavy rain in Australia last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
PETS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Predicts When Omicron Surge Will Peak In US

Dr. Anthony Fauci has shared his prediction for when the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant will reach its peak in the United States. The prediction comes as new COVID-19 cases soar across the country, reaching record levels in recent daily updates. “I would imagine, given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
dallassun.com

Humanitarian aid not distributed fairly, say Kabul residents

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): Residents of Kabul have complained of "unfair distribution" of humanitarian aid, saying that it was not provided to vulnerable people who needed it, local media reported on Friday. The residents also called for a transparent and fair distribution of aid, Tolo News reported. "Let the...
CHARITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
AFP

UN slams Kazakhstan after soldiers seen wearing UN helmets amid unrest

The United Nations on Monday criticized Kazakhstan after government soldiers there were seen wearing the UN peacekeepers' blue helmets during last week's violent unrest. "We have conveyed our concern to the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan directly on this issue, and we've received assurances from them that this issue had been addressed," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. He added: "Any UN troop and police-contributing countries are to use UN insignia only when they are performing their mandated tasks as UN peacekeepers in the context of their deployment within a UN peacekeeping operation, as mandated by the UN Security Council." Photos posted on social media showed several soldiers in Kazakhstan's main city of Almaty dressed in military fatigues and wearing blue helmets with UN insignia.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy