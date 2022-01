Each Operator in Rainbow Six Siege has a distinct loadout that makes them viable for specific playstyles. Some have an LMG, while others have an SMG, shotgun, or something completely unique. If you like to play using a certain weapon or need to get kills with a weapon for a challenge, then you need to know which Operators use it. This guide covers every Operator with a marksman rifle, allowing you to quickly choose the one you prefer before a round starts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO