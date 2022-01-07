HarperCollins Publishers acquires global publishing rights to the authorized biography of Ratan N. Tata by Dr Thomas Mathew

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that due to additional demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of ('Units') from aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$625,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$780,063 (the 'Private Placement'). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one quarter of a Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for one year. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue an aggregate of up to 7,800,630 shares at a price of $0.10 per common share to raise gross proceeds of up to $780,063. For additional details of the Private Placement, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 22, 2021.

