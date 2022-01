No, this is not an old story - but it is a familiar one. Thanks to the latest variant of the dreaded COVID-19 virus dubbed "Omicron," the ugly specters of postponements, cancellations, and "distance learning" look to be making a comeback. The rise in cases is truly astounding, and it's mostly due to this latest mutation of the microorganism that has gripped the world in a years-long pandemic. Although hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19's latest reinvention aren't rising as fast as the virus' previous iterations, the effects on our society seem to be the same.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO