LOEWE's 'Spirited Away' Collection Is Everything We Could Dream Of

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCementing its sacred partnership, LOEWE unveils its latest Studio Ghibli installment, based on the animator’s hit movie, Spirited Away. The collection comes 20 years after the movie’s initial release and provides a heartwarming rendition of its widely loved characters and settings. Comprised of ready-to-wear garments, handbags...

E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
hypebeast.com

Grounds' Moopie Sneaker Is Bigger and More Bulbous Than Ever

Japanese designer Mikio Sakabe continues to explore what’s possible in the world of footwear with his latest Grounds release, the Moopie, which has just landed at the London concept store UJNG in two classic colorways. Following on from Grounds’ vast SS21 collection and a Walter Van Beirendonck partnership comes...
Juergen Teller
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases '90s-Inspired Sneaker

Louis Vuitton continues to put a luxury spin on classic sneakers with a brand new silhouette, the LV Runner Tatic. Following two new crystal-covered LV Trainers and a monogram slip-on inspired by classic Vans, the iconic fashion house reveals yet another sneaker model inspired by running shoes from the ’90s.
Highsnobiety

Buy 'Spirited Away' x LOEWE, Studio Ghibli Collab Online

Release Date: January 6; immediately for early access, 8 p.m. EST for general release. Price: $500 for T-shirts to $6,400 for appliqué sweaters. Editor's Notes: After a few weeks of ooh'ing and aah'ing over LOEWE's Sprited Away collaboration, the much-anticipated collection's release date is finally upon us and the luxury maison is celebrating the drop by unveiling a Juergen Teller-lensed campaign.
WWD

Balenciaga Is Teaming Up With Ye for Yeezy Gap

Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga’s one-named creative director and WWD’s 2021 Newsmaker of the Year, Demna has unveiled his first surprise of the new year: A collaboration with Yeezy Gap that’s sure to make hype beasts hyperventilate. The first release of products under the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga label are set for a global release in June, with a second drop following later in the year.More from WWDFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Celebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the Photos Kanye West has a proven track record with Gap so far. The first Yeezy Gap...
disneyfoodblog.com

You Could SAVE BIG on Disney’s latest kate spade Collection

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen all kinds of Disney collaborations in the past. From Disney x Dooney & Bourke bags, to Disney x ColourPop collections and Disney x Starbucks items, there...
Marie Claire

LOEWE Just Released a 'Spirited Away'-Inspired Collection

Last week, luxury fashion house LOEWE released their latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli, the beloved Japanese animation studio. After LOEWE’s wildly successful 2021 collection based on the 1988 Ghibli film My Neighbor Totoro, the Madrid-based based brand came out of the gates in 2022 with a line similarly based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece Spirited Away.
Elle

Loewe x Spirited Away Will Make You Very Nostalgic

The intersection of film and fashion buffs is very broad. Chances are, if you love one, you're interested in the other. That is the space that Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson is occupying in the second installment of the brand's collaboration with Studio Ghibli. Its first collection featured the escapades of My Neighbor Totoro, including the beloved oversized bunny, dust bunnies, and iconic landscapes from the film. This time around, Anderson is tapping into what many consider to be Hayao Miyazaki's most iconic films, Spirited Away.
Hypebae

Every Single Item in KAWS x The North Face "XX KAWS" Collection

Shortly after teasing the collaboration, KAWS has now unveiled his full apparel collection with The North Face. The team-up arrives as part of the artist’s eighth HOLIDAY installation at China’s Changbai Mountain. Dubbed “XX KAWS,” the range is inspired by the idea of “Two mindsets, one vision. To...
Sourcing Journal

Lyst Names Bridal, Schiaparelli and Indie Sleaze as Forces to Watch in 2022

The post-holiday wardrobe of stretchy and forgiving fashion will be replaced by 2022 trends that center on sculptural designs, revealing silhouettes and more nostalgia for the early 2000s, according to a new Lyst report. Schiaparelli, the A-lister’s red-carpet go-to design house, will have a strong influence on women’s fashion as well, the global fashion shopping platform found. The storied French label, now designed by Texas-born Daniel Roseberry, has dressed Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more for high-profile events in the past year, and consumers took note of their molded bodices, cutout details and surreal ornamentation. Since November, searches...
StyleCaster

Should I Buy A TikTok-Viral Acne Studios Scarf Dupe—Or The Real Thing?

When I went to Paris earlier this year, there was one “must buy” item at the top of my list: an Acne Studios scarf. I fell in love with the brand’s oversized plaid scarf two years ago and had not yet worked up the courage to swipe my credit card for it. I vowed to myself that if I still was longing for the massively oversized scarf this winter, I would drop the $200+ dollars to get one. Once I arrived in Paris, I took advantage of the reduced prices (designer pieces are often less expensive in Europe) and wow,...
Hypebae

5 Vintage Sneakers We Want To See Make a Return

From Blumarine‘s return to the spotlight to pop-punk taking over our playlists, the aughts are back and stronger than ever — and that could be good news for sneaker enthusiasts. The early 2000s were an experimental time in the world of sneakers specifically. Streamlined designs, wedges and mules...
Hypebae

Gucci Unveils Tiger-Centric Collection for Lunar New Year

In preparation for the Lunar New Year, Gucci is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with its “Gucci Tiger” ready-to-wear collection, campaign and pop-up experiences. The capsule is spearheaded by T-shirts with “Gucci Tiger” wording and the brand’s signature multicolored monograms, which are stacked above watercolor illustrations of tigers amidst floral backgrounds. Elsewhere, a cardigan is splashed with a “GG” motif and a striking green placket, while a black sweater dons retro interlocking Gs in contrasting yellow. You can also opt for the sports jacket enveloped in a “GG” print with accents of navy, red and white on the cuffs and sleeves.
POPSUGAR

Here's Everything We're Crushing on at Revolve This January

Are you ready for some newness in your closet in 2022? Us too. That's why we're shopping for ourselves right now after spending the last couple of months shopping for everyone else. If you're looking for something fun to add to your collection, you know it's probably at Revolve. Whether you're in the market for new beauty products, on-trend clothes, or even pretty home decor, there's something at Revolve you're going to love right now.
