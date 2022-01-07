John H. Folkner

Lloyd Stonehill passed on December 30, 2021 at 94, on what would have been the 60th anniversary of his marriage to Jean Carole Herzer. Jean was the love of his life and preceded him in death. They enjoyed theatre and in addition to supporting our local Civic and Red Barn theatres, they traveled to New York and London frequently. Family was all important to him and he relished the accomplishments of his four sons, Mark (Angie), Bill (Karen), John (Donna) and Rob. His five grandchildren, Cort, Nick, Lauren (Kimble), Elizabeth and Hannah (Joe), were a great joy to him. We are grateful the entire family was able to gather this Christmas.

