Obituaries

John H. Folkner

News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Howard Folkner passed away at the age of 81 on December 3, 2021, at Jefferson Community Health and Life Gardenside Long Term Care in Fairbury. John was born December 25, 1939, in Richmond, CA to Howard Markess Folkner and Viva Marie (Criner)...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

albionnewsonline.com

Gary H. Ashby

Gary Hankerson Ashby, 86, of Newman Grove, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove. ??Gary is survived by his siblings: Larry (Lorraine) Ashby of Newman Grove and Linda (Jim) Scheffler of St. Edward, sister-in-law Lucy Ashby of Hooper, as well as several nieces and nephews.
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Lloyd H. Stonehill

Lloyd Stonehill passed on December 30, 2021 at 94, on what would have been the 60th anniversary of his marriage to Jean Carole Herzer. Jean was the love of his life and preceded him in death. They enjoyed theatre and in addition to supporting our local Civic and Red Barn theatres, they traveled to New York and London frequently. Family was all important to him and he relished the accomplishments of his four sons, Mark (Angie), Bill (Karen), John (Donna) and Rob. His five grandchildren, Cort, Nick, Lauren (Kimble), Elizabeth and Hannah (Joe), were a great joy to him. We are grateful the entire family was able to gather this Christmas.
FRANKFORT, IN

