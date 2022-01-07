ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More transfer visitors expected in Auburn this weekend

By Jeffrey Lee about 7 hours
Auburn is expecting at least two transfers targets and a transfer signee to be on campus this weekend for visits.

On3.com

WATCH: No. 4 Auburn beats No. 24 Alabama, pulls out Crimson Crane celebration

No. 24 Alabama did everything it could to fight back from a deficit at home against the No. 4 Auburn Tigers, but the Crimson Tide’s comeback efforts fell short. Auburn held on for a massive road win in SEC play, and as soon as the final buzzer sounded, they gave the Crimson Tide a taste of their own medicine: three Auburn players pulled out the Crimson Crane celebration after the game ended, mocking the same celebration that has become popular among Alabama’s football team.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Louisiana transfer WR Kyren Lacy visits Auburn, LSU on deck

Louisiana transfer wide receiver Kyren Lacy took an official visit to Auburn and is one visit away from making his decision. Lacy, who entered the transfer portal on Saturday, arrived in Auburn Monday night and stayed until Tuesday. His mother was with him on the visit. “It was awesome,” Lacy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU offers 2023 top-100 recruit Derrick LeBlanc

LSU is entering the mix for Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, despite the four-star recruit recently releasing a top seven list. The Tigers have offered the defensive lineman a scholarship, LeBlanc announced Tuesday on social media. The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that...
KISSIMMEE, FL
On3.com

Alabama tight end enters transfer portal after national championship

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. The former four-star recruit saw a decreased role after the emergence of converted defensive lineman Cameron Latu this season. The 6-foot-4 junior from Chicago, Illinois finished 2021 with 17 catches for 256 yards and...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

Georgia-Alabama records concerning national title viewership numbers

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs proved on Monday night that defense really does win championships. However, in the process, they proved that defense does not win viewers. The national championship game was a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship, perhaps turning some viewers’ attention away from the contest itself. And the fact that Alabama went into the locker room at halftime leading the Georgia Bulldogs by a meager 9-6 score — all 15 points of which were scored via field goals — couldn’t have helped retain viewers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
On3.com

Nick Saban discusses Alabama's fourth quarter struggles

The fourth quarter was most certainly the turning point in Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 ranked Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. While the Bulldogs held a tight 13-9 lead heading into the final frame, they ultimately added 20 points to their side of the scoreboard to secure the impressive 33-18 win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart: Red zone defense was best Monday night

Kirby Smart has climbed the college football ranks for years, taking pieces of information from many of the brightest minds in the history of the sport. Now, he’s considered one of the top defensive minds in the game–and while the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense earned praise for its dominance all season– it was also the reason the team won its first national title in decades.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss basketball's Jarkel Joiner to miss 4-6 weeks with injured back

Ole Miss men’s basketball has been without Jarkel Joiner for the majority of its last three games and will continue to be without their leading scorer for a while. During the Rebels game at Texas A&M, it was announced on the television broadcast that Joiner is scheduled to have a procedure on his back on Thursday and miss four to six weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Will Anderson weighs in on controversial fumble in fourth quarter vs. Georgia

Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide defense we’re phenomenal in the national title loss to Georgia. While the Georgia walk-on quarterback named Stetson Bennett will be remembered for a few massive plays and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that proved to be the difference, Pete Golding’s unit held the Bulldogs offense in check and made big plays throughout the contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Alabama loses four-star quarterback to NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Tyson confirmed the news in a Twitter post at 4:58 p.m., thanking Alabama coaches, fans and staff for the support. A native of Trussville, Alabama, next year will be Tyson’s fourth in college — however, after redshirting his freshman year in 2019, then receiving an extra year of eligibility for COVID-19, he will enter a new program with three years of eligibility remaining.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
On3.com

Gators look to end two-game skid against No. 12 LSU

The Gators men’s basketball team hosts No. 12 LSU on Wednesday night as they try to win their first SEC game of the season. This is Florida’s third consecutive top-15 opponent to open conference play. The Tigers have been dominant early on, including wins last week against Kentucky and Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LSU second-year defensive back enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The LSU Tigers’ secondary just took another hit on Tuesday afternoon. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, second-year LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. McGlothern played in ten games this season, totaling 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six passes defended, one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
