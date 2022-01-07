More transfer visitors expected in Auburn this weekend
Auburn is expecting at least two transfers targets and a transfer signee to be on campus this weekend for visits.
Auburn is expecting at least two transfers targets and a transfer signee to be on campus this weekend for visits.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0