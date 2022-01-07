More transfer visitors expected in Auburn this weekend

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs proved on Monday night that defense really does win championships. However, in the process, they proved that defense does not win viewers. The national championship game was a rematch of the 2021 SEC Championship, perhaps turning some viewers’ attention away from the contest itself. And the fact that Alabama went into the locker room at halftime leading the Georgia Bulldogs by a meager 9-6 score — all 15 points of which were scored via field goals — couldn’t have helped retain viewers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO