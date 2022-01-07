Newark School Board sets capital project, school board vote for February 8th

The Newark School Board has scheduled a special vote for February 8th on a $15.4 million capital improvement project that would include heating and air conditioning improvements at all five district school buildings.

The Finger Lakes Times reports voters will also choose a new member for the school board, to replace Shannon Nash, who passed away in October after being elected to a three year term in May.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Ed Gnau says the capital project would involve the installation of air conditioning at Lincoln, Perkins and Kelley schools, as well as HVAC work at the high school and middle school that could allow for the installation of air conditioning in the future. The district will use $2.9 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan and $1,535,000 from capital reserves. The rest would come from state building aid, making the impact on taxpayers minimal.

The deadline to file for the school board set is Monday at 5PM. The vote is set for February 8th from 9-8 at the high school.

