Man City player Mendy released on bail while awaiting trial

Eight men who sued Manchester City after complaining of being abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago have lost a High Court fight.The men, now in their 40s and 50s, said Bennell, now 68, abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in north-west England between 1979 and 1985.Mr Justice Johnson finished overseeing a trial at the High Court in London in December and ruled against the men on Monday.The men claimed that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argued...
Comments / 0