ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair to close its Frankfurt base

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyanair has confirmed that it will close its Frankfurt am Main base on March 31, 2022 and has reallocated these five aircraft to airports that have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery. In a post COVID-19 recovery phase, airports must incentivize traffic recovery, unfortunately Frankfurt instead...

worldairlinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Airbus Is the Word’s Largest Jet Builder for the Third Year in a Row

Airbus has been crowned the world’s largest jet maker, again. The reigning King of the Skies, which now holds the title for three years running, delivered a total of 611 passenger jets to 88 customers in 2021, according to company data released Monday. That’s an increase of 8 percent compared to 2020, which saw 566 Airbus jets delivered to customers. The aerospace giant appears to have comfortably eclipsed its main US rival Boeing in terms of revenue-generating deliveries, too. Boeing, which is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday, handed over a comparatively modest 302 jets in the first 11...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

easyJet partners with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions

EasyJet has announced it is working with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions (CAeS) to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft, as part of the airline’s ambition to de-carbonize aviation. Cranfield Aerospace Solutions is developing its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for an existing 9-seat...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#European#Lufthansa#State#Post Covid
Reuters

Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

SEATTLE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N)bounced back to win the traditional annual order race against Airbus SE (AIR.PA) on an adjusted basis, but its European rival remained the world's largest planemaker based on the number of jets delivered, data showed on Tuesday. Shares in Boeing rose around 2%...
SEATTLE, WA
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus achieves 2021 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus SE delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers in 2021, demonstrating resilience and recovery with progress on ramp-up plans. “Our commercial aircraft achievements in 2021 reflect the focus and resilience of our Airbus teams, customers, suppliers and stakeholders across the globe who pulled together to deliver remarkable results. The year saw significant orders from airlines worldwide, signaling confidence in the sustainable growth of air travel post-COVID” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “While uncertainties remain, we are on track to lift production through 2022 to meet our customers’ requirements. At the same time we are preparing the future of aviation, transforming our industrial capabilities and implementing the roadmap for decarbonization.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kitco.com

Vulcan Energy, Frankfurt-based Nobian seek to develop lithium plant

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian lithium producer Vulcan Energy said on Tuesday it is exploring to jointly develop its Central Lithium Plant with Frankfurt-based chemical producer Nobian. The potential deal comes as demand for lithium hydroxide sees a surge due to shifting preferences towards electric cars, with Vulcan looking to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
simpleflying.com

100+ Airbus Twinjets: The Spring Airlines Fleet In 2022

Chinese carrier Spring Airlines will celebrate 17 years since commencing operations this year, having first taken to the skies in July 2005. During this time, it has amassed a fleet of more than 100 aircraft. All of these are twin-engine Airbus designs, but which models exactly?. Original A320s. According to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Air Astana resumes operations

Air Astana today resumed both international and domestic flights from Nur-Sultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The first international flights departed to Dubai and Moscow. Flights from Astana have not yet been restarted. Security forces have quashed the protests. More from the BBC:. Top Copyright Photo: Air Astana Airbus A321-271N WL P4-KDC...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

IMEX Announces New Dates for its 2022 Frankfurt Event

The IMEX Group has announced new dates for IMEX in Frankfurt 2022. The change allows the team to stage the 20th anniversary of its market-leading trade show from Tuesday 31 May – Thursday 02 June, giving the global meetings, incentive travel and events industry an additional five weeks to prepare.
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

CDB Aviation completes the deliveries of 15 new Boeing aircraft to United Airlines

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., has announced the completion of deliveries of a fleet of fifteen new Boeing aircraft to U.S.-based United Airlines Holdings, Inc. The sale and leaseback transaction covered a fleet of two 787-9 Dreamliners and thirteen 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which were delivered between 2020 and 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Ryanair flight in emergency landing

A Ryanair flight en route to Faro was forced to make an emergency landing in France due to smoke in the cabin. The plane landed safely in Brest, Northwest France. Initially reported as a cabin fire, Ryanair called it a ‘minor technical issue’ which caused a smoke smell. The emergency landing was a precautionary measure, the airline said. Passengers were deplaned and suffered a three-hour awaiting a new plane to take them to Faro.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold before take-off and is only discovered when plane arrives in UAE

A baggage loader from the Mumbai airport fell asleep in the cargo hold of an Indigo Airlines Abu Dhabi-bound flight and was discovered only after the aircraft landed on Sunday.The incident took place on Airbus A320 aircraft that operated as flight 6E 1835 and took off after 2.30am IST on Sunday, safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.The worker, after loading bags into the aircraft, allegedly fell asleep behind the baggage section. “Post loading of baggage in aircraft, one of the loader engaged on the aircraft relaxed in baggage compartment 1 and fell asleep behind the baggage. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Use electric or hydrogen planes for domestic flights, urges green group

Airlines should be required to use electric or hydrogen planes for some UK domestic flights within six years, a green group has claimed.The development of zero-emissions aircraft (ZEA) is vital for the country’s aviation sector to cut its carbon output, according to a report by Transport & Environment Carriers should be required to use ZEA for a “small percentage” of domestic flights from 2028, the document states.The campaign group called for this percentage to increase over the next decade, culminating in a ban on planes burning traditional jet fuel on those routes from 2040.🇬🇧 UK net zero aviation is possible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

KLM further expands its approach for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

KLM started adding 0.5% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for flights departing from Amsterdam on January 10, 2022. In addition, KLM will offer its customers the option of purchasing an extra amount of sustainable fuel. In this manner, KLM aims to stimulate the market for SAF. The face of travel is set to change in the future and SAF will play an essential role in this regard. In addition to fleet renewal and further innovation within the company and sector, KLM is committed to bringing about an energy transition.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU under pressure after airlines fly thousands of empty ‘ghost flights’ to keep airport slots

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed “ghost flights”, in order to keep coveted airport slots.EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights in order to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Pre-pandemic, this was set at a minimum of 80 per cent of scheduled flights. Since widespread travel disruption caused by coronavirus, the level has been cut to 50 per cent, but it remains difficult for some airlines to...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy