It took nearly two months for Illinois to get its names back in the AP poll — and it could have been on the verge of disappearing after 40 minutes in Lincoln, Nebraska. After a six-week absence in the polls, No. 25 Illinois held off a pesky Nebraska (6-11, 0-6 BIG) team at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, as the Illini pulled away late to win 81-71.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO