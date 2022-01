Even though Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land, it is very difficult to access abortion care throughout much of the U.S. due to restrictive state laws and lack of clinics providing these healthcare procedures. Current Supreme Court jurisprudence says people can seek abortions up until the point of viability—around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy—and states can only regulate abortion as long as it does not cause “an undue burden” for the person seeking an abortion.

