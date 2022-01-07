ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Nancy Drew “The Confession Of The Long Night”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA truth-inducing ritual takes hold of a town-wide cocktail party, yielding volcanic emotional confessions and a surprising romantic connection for Nancy. All on...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Batwoman “Pick Your Poison”

As Ryan’s family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary. All on Batwoman at 9PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About BATWOMAN:. In a city desperate for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Last Sons Of Krypton” Season Finale

In the action-packed season finale, Superman’s worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois confronts Leslie Larr at 9PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: 4400 “Past Is Prologue”

Over the last century, at least 4400 people vanished without a trace. Last night, they were all returned, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them…on the series premiere of 4400 at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
MLive.com

How to Watch “Nancy Drew” mid-season premiere

Nancy Drew is back to continue its season of mysteries. Join everyone’s favorite sleuthing teenager tonight at 9pm on The CW. Full of suspense, friendship, drama and murder, the Nancy Drew series follows a gifted young detective—solving mysteries in her hometown and tirelessly preparing for college. But when her mother dies suddenly, the high school investigator’s plans are sent spiraling, leaving Nancy in Horseshoe Bay, Maine to reevaluate her identity as a crime-solving teenager. You don’t want to miss the premiere—tonight at 9pm on The CW.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Nancy Drew season 3 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Spellbound Juror’

Want to know more of what’s ahead on Nancy Drew season 3 episode 11? Let’s just say this episode could bring a whole new perspective to jury duty. The title for this episode is “The Spellbound Juror,” and we can tell you in advance that things are gonna get weird.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

The Spellbound Juror – Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9pm on CW50. TENSION – While serving on a jury, Nick (Tunji Kasim) realizes that one of his fellow jurors may be the next target of the Frozen Hearts Killer as Carson (Scott Wolf) goes to court against his new girlfriend, D.A. Jean Rosario (guest star Erica Sera).
TV SERIES
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: 4400 “All Things Are Possible”

New rules create more tension as the 4400 becomes even more disillusioned with accommodations; Andre and LaDonna assist Claudette with pushing her newfound ability to new limits; a surprising visitor goes to see Shanice on a new 4400 at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kennedy Mcmann
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: Superman & Lois “What Lies Beneath” Season Premiere

Season 2 of Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday at 8PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch video on YouTube. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – parenthood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

With Astra, Spooner and a now-human Gideon trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DC’s Legends...
CHARLOTTE, NC
E! News

BTK Shares Bone-Chilling Nancy Fox Murder Details in Confession of a Serial Killer Clip

Prepare to get a glimpse into the innerworkings of the mind of a serial killer. A&E's new documentary, BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer premieres Jan. 8 and 9, and so far, it looks creepy AF. In an E! News exclusive clip, American serial killer, Dennis Rader, known as BTK, gives the details behind the murder of one of his victims, Nancy Fox, in a never-before-heard conversation with professor of Forensic Psychology, Dr. Katherine Ramsland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Wccb Charlotte#Cw
WSYX ABC6

BTK Confession Of A Serial Killer

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer two-night event airs January 8 & 9 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E Network. This is a two-night event but a 4-part documentary event.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How I Met Your Father EPs Confirm New Show Is Set in the HIMYM Universe

Don’t call it a reboot. That was the plea from How I Met Your Father co-creator Isaac Aptaker during the Hulu comedy’s virtual appearance at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. “People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,’ and it’s not a reboot,” he said, before referring to HIMYF as a “standalone sequel.” “It’s set in the world of the previous show, but it’s really its own thing,” the executive producer clarified. “That said, we love How I Met Your Mother,” and original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as original director/EP Pamela Fryman, are...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The CW’s ‘Naomi’: TV Review

In perhaps the most “No duh” slice of voiceover ever written, The CW’s Naomi begins with its main character opining, “Every superhero has an origin story and this is mine.” Since Arrow launched in 2012, The CW has given us origin stories for quite literally hundreds of superheroes and villains, generally built on similarly paced introductions of characters, powers and obstacles. The primary takeaway from the early episodes of Naomi, developed by Ava DuVernay from the DC property by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, is that despite the proliferation of the formula, there are still origin stories we haven’t...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy