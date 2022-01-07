ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Package Thief VS Sprinkler

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this package thief rode up on his...

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Amazon driver carjacked, thief drives away with 110 packages in truck

DETROIT -- Police are investigating a carjacking that resulted in more than 100 packages being stolen from a driver delivering for Amazon. The Detroit Police Department says the driver was delivering packages in the area of Renfrew and Pembroke around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30. While in the vehicle, the driver was approached by the suspect who demanded the driver hand over the keys. The driver complied and the suspect then drove away with the truck and the approximately 110 packages that were inside.
DETROIT, MI
thesungazette.com

Sprinklers, alarm prevent Christmas casualties

VISALIA – Nobody goes to bed Christmas Eve thinking about how well their fire alarm and sprinkler systems work or when was the last time they were inspected. That’s because most of them are properly inspected on a schedule. Building inspections can prevent property damage, insurance hikes and,...
VISALIA, CA
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police searching for suspected debit card thief

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Catching a ride costs a Lee County woman more than gas money. Now, Tupelo Police need your help finding a suspected debit card thief. On Thursday, December 30th, a woman was given a ride by another person. The victim in this case believes the...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Thief
iheart.com

Charges Filed in the Deadly Shooting of a Deer Hunter

Authorities in Ontario County have filed charges in the deadly shooting of a deer hunter from Gorham. It happened on Thanksgiving Day when 61-year-old Kevin Hudson of Clifton Springs was hunting in Phelps with 28-year-old Zachary Barse. Sheriff's deputies Hudson fired from his tree stand at what he thought was...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WMUR.com

Man faces DUI charge after dog leads police to crash scene

LEBANON, N.H. — A man whose dog led police to the crash where he was trapped is now charged with driving under the influence. Vermont State Police said Cameron Laundry was intoxicated when his truck went off I-89 near the New Hampshire border. Laundry's dog, Tinsley, led officers to...
LEBANON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Black Enterprise

5-Year-Old Playing With A Lighter Near A Christmas Tree Possibly Started Philadelphia Rowhome Fire That Killed 12

Investigators are considering that a 5-year-old playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree might have caused the blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome. Authorities included the possibility of a child igniting the fire in a recent search warrant as investigators searched for the cause of the city’s deadliest blaze in more than a century, Fox 29 reports. The Wednesday fire took the lives of two sisters, several of their children, and others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
KATV

Conway Police searching for identity of pawnshop thief

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in a pawnshop burglary. Police said the thief took property from Braswell & Son Pawn Brokers on December 28, 2021. A Louis Vuitton purse valued at approximately $3,000.00 was the item stolen, according...
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy