The TGFxLittle Proba Rug Collection Is Unquestionably Good

In years to come, Burberry’s pre-collection look book will serve as a testimony to the neo-liberation era we live in. In it, a highly individual cast of models were seen holding plants under their arms as if they were infants, posing with unconfined polecats on their shoulders, and wearing the quintessence of Gen Z fashion. Deconstructed, gender-neutral, and dressed-in-reverse, these clothes were upside-down in every way: an anarchistic approach to conventional dressing loaded with the logos and brand worship of a nature-friendly post-millennial youth, who doesn’t want to be seen as “alternative” but instead transform the commercial establishment with their progressive values, and create a new enlightened norm. What a time capsule! Maybe someone should bury it in their garden.
