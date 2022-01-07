ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two points against Stars

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Huberdeau scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Stars....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey News

Jonathan Huberdeau is Playing the Best Hockey of His Life

Very quietly, in suburban Florida, NHL star Jonathan Huberdeau is having one hell of a season. The Panthers winger leads his flourishing team in assists (33) and points (46), and he’s fourth overall in the Art Ross Trophy race, behind superstars Alex Ovechkin (51), Connor McDavid (53) and Leon Draisaitl (53). Huberdeau is on pace to break his career records for assists (62) and points (92), both of which were set in the 2018-19 campaign.
NHL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
CBS Sports

Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Two points including OT winner

Duclair scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old helped set up Jonathan Huberdeau for the night's first tally just 65 seconds into the first period, before Huberdeau returned the favor about three minutes into the extra frame. Duclair has been red hot since the Panthers resumed play after the league's COVID-19 interruption, scoring five goals and eight points in the last six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

Buccaneers Close Out Regular Season Against Panthers

The Buccaneers will wrap up their season today with their second matchup with the Carolina Panthers this season with the second seed in the NFC still at stake. The NFC South Champions are currently the third seed in the NFC and could move up to second with a win and a Rams loss to the 49ers. With playoff seeding on the line, expect the Bucs to play mostly everyone.
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn vaults to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 as Tigers extend winning streak

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy