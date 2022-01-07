ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Three-point effort Thursday

Gurianov scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win...

Stars goalie Braden Holtby, forward Denis Gurianov enter NHL COVID protocols

FRISCO — The Stars’ time without COVID-19 was short-lived. The team placed forward Denis Gurianov and goaltender Braden Holtby into COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday morning, one day before the Stars will host the Kraken at the American Airlines Center. Gurianov and Holtby were not among the 11 Stars...
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Designated for protocols

Gurianov entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Gurianov averaged 14:05 of ice time -- 2:07 during the man advantage -- and recorded six points over his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old is doubtful for Wednesday's contest with Seattle. A call-up may be required to fill the vacancy left in the Russian's absence.
Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
Is Logan Thompson Ready to Step-up for the Golden Knights?

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a terrific spot in the Pacific Division despite coming off a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last night. The warm welcome back that the Vegas fan base gave to Marc-Andre Fleury was something to behold. Fleury was a big part of the Knights success, but there is more to the story.
Stars' Jason Robertson: Brightens Stars with three helpers

Robertson delivered three assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins. A budding superstar, Robertson has crafted a six-game point streak comprised of three goals and six assists, and 29 points on the season put him at a tie with captain Joe Pavelski for the team lead. This is the sophomore campaign for Robertson, so fantasy managers still may be overlooking him despite the recent hot streak; don't be that person.
Stars' Jason Robertson: Extends points streak in loss

Robertson netted one goal in a 2-1 loss to the Blues on Sunday. Robertson finished with a goal and four hits Sunday against Dallas, extending his points streak to seven games, racking up 10 points in that span. The second period goal against goalie Braden Holtby gave the 22-year-old 12 on the season. The left-winger is well on pace to put up a career-best mark in both goals and assists in this his second full NHL campaign.
Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
Canadiens' David Savard: Departs COVID-19 protocols

Savard cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday, per John Lu of TSN.ca. Savard entered the league's virus protocols on Jan. 4 but returned to full practice Monday. The 31-year-old averaged 22:52 of ice time and recorded five points through his last 10 appearances.
