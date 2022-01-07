ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Braden Holtby: Hangs on for SO win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Holtby made 37 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped both shootout attempts he faced...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

NHL Buzz: Holtby, Gurianov in COVID-19 protocol for Stars

Islanders coach Trotz, Hurricanes defenseman Slavin also enter; Giroux expected to return for Flyers on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Dallas Stars. Goalie Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
NHL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braden Holtby
reviewjournal.com

Graney: Fans’ love for Marc-Andre Fleury still runs deep

The tribute video lasted a minute and 15 seconds Saturday night, and you can imagine the waves of emotion flowing through T-Mobile Arena as it played out high above the ice. Marc-Andre Fleury was back. The standing ovation was thunderous. He returned for the first time since being traded to...
NHL
FanSided

Is Logan Thompson Ready to Step-up for the Golden Knights?

The Vegas Golden Knights are in a terrific spot in the Pacific Division despite coming off a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last night. The warm welcome back that the Vegas fan base gave to Marc-Andre Fleury was something to behold. Fleury was a big part of the Knights success, but there is more to the story.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Panthers
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn vaults to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 as Tigers extend winning streak

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy