NHL

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Three points in losing effort

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Barkov scored two goals, one on the power play and one short-handed, while adding an even-strength assist...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Auburn vaults to No. 2 in Top 25 And 1 as Tigers extend winning streak

Kentucky was the official preseason pick to win the SEC, according to the media who cover the league, and the Wildcats might still do it. They're good. But, according to KenPom, it is Auburn that has emerged as the favorite through nine weeks of this season after Bruce Pearl's team extended its winning streak to 11 games Saturday with an 85-73 victory over Florida.
AUBURN, AL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
Ponca City News

Ponca City boys lose three

Body ADA-- The Ponca City Wildcats boys basketball team had opportunities to win in each of the three games they played in the East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, but came up on the short end of the score each time. The Wildcats lost a close one Thursday...
PONCA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Colts' Jonathan Taylor: Season ends on sour note

Taylor recorded 15 rushes for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on four targets for 18 yards. As expected, Taylor worked efficiently against Jacksonville's defense, an effort that was aided by runs of 23 and 13 yards. However, he was stuffed on fourth down multiple times, including once at the goal line at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Taylor also had game script working against him, with the Colts unexpectedly working from behind after the opening possession. The result was his lowest carry total since Week 6, and the first time he hasn't attempted at least 20 rushes in his last four contests. Despite the disappointing close to the campaign on both an individual and team level, Taylor racked up 2,171 total yards from scrimmage with 20 trips to the end zone across 17 games.
NFL
carolinablitz.com

Report: Panthers Fire Three Coaches

The coaching carousel has started for the Carolina Panthers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Panthers have fired special team’s coordinator Chase Backburn, offensive line coach Pat Myer and defensive line coach Frank Okam. Blackburn, who spent seven years in Carolina as a player and coach, thanked the...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
nsjonline.com

Panthers end season with thud, lose in Tampa for 7th straight defeat

TAMPA, Fla. — Once the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of their own business, the defending Super Bowl champions allowed themselves to become scoreboard watchers. Sunday’s 41-17 rout of the Carolina Panthers set a franchise record for regular-season victories, and the win — coupled with the Rams losing to the 49ers in overtime — also gave the Bucs (13-4) the No. 2 playoff seed in the NFC.
NFL

