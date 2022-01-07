Doing business in China

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup triggered widespread unrest that the military has sought to quell with violence -- killing around 1,400 people, according to a local monitoring group. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and its affiliated companies, including Myanma Timber Enterprise, which manages timber sales across the country. Among the most popular type of "Grown in Myanmar" wood is teak, long favoured by shipbuilders and furniture makers for its durability in wet environments.

