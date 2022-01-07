Thunder contest celebrates Black Heritage

During a recent interview with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry revealed that AEW will do something special to celebrate Black History Month – a Hip Hop Compilation. Henry is confident that the compilation will be loved by the fans: “Yeah, and there’s — AEW is gonna come out with, for Black History Month, there’s a Hip Hop compilation that’s being put together right now that I think the world is going to really, really love, I always like to see people in our industry cross-brand and reach out and do things that was not expected of them.”

