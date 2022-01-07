Thunder contest celebrates Black Heritage

This Saturday, January 15th the Richmond Symphony and Atlantic are presenting the LolliPops concert at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theater (600 E. Grace Street). This concert is a great introduction to the dream and message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – created especially for young listeners. More than a century of works by Black composers will be represented, including Florence Price, William Grant Still, Undine Smith Moore, Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, and Adolphus Hailstork. Enjoy the music of freedom, of triumph, of inspiration. Also featuring the recent winner of the Sphinx Competition Junior Division, dazzling 12-year-old violinist Amaryn Olmeda. Chia-Hsuan Lin will be the conductor.
