The Weeknd Taps Lil Wayne For "I Heard You're Married" From His New Album, "Dawn FM"

By Hayley Hynes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, January 7th, The Weeknd shared his long-awaited album, Dawn FM, which sees appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, and more. The project has only been out for a few hours now, but listeners are already raving about the Canadian artist's incredible talent....

The Weeknd Reveals New Album, "Dawn FM," Is Dropping On Friday

UPDATE: The Weeknd has announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is out on Friday, January 7, and will feature Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming project on The Weeknd's YouTube page below. Read the...
The Weeknd Announces Ambitious New Era & Album Dawn FM

As the years have gone by, The Weeknd has emerged as a star capable of building vibrant and immersive new worlds alongside his album releases. His 2020 album, After Hours, was arguably his first major endeavor drawing a line between Abel Tesfaye and The Weeknd persona, portraying the latter as the blood-covered, red-suited protagonist we now know and love navigating a dark, twisted world filled with drugs, parties, and women intent on killing him. Now, the “Blinding Lights” singer is doing it all again with its follow-up album, Dawn FM — his fifth studio album and the next chapter for his tortured main character.
The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones & More

It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM. The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.
The Weeknd Teases New Album Dawn FM For January 7 Release

Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer Abel Tesfaye, professionally known as The Weeknd, recently announced the release of his forthcoming album Dawn FM for this Friday, January 7. The album’s lineup is star-studded, including the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never (who was behind the iconic Super Bowl performance) and Quincy Jones. The record will also feature the legendary actor Jim Carrey with whom the singer has built an unlikely friendship. As of publishing time, the tracklist has yet to be revealed although the singer tweeted that the album cover and pre-save link will be arriving shortly.
Lil Wayne
Person
Jim Carrey
The Weeknd Unveils Striking Cover Art for New Album ‘Dawn FM’

As expected, The Weeknd has given fans a cover art unveiling ahead of the impending release of his new album. As seen below, the Dawn FM cover art hints further at some of the overarching themes fans can expect from Abel’s latest, which marks his first new album since 2020’s After Hours.
The Weeknd Transforms Into an Old Man for His 'Dawn FM' Album Artwork

The Weeknd has unveiled the cover art for his upcoming album, Dawn FM, which is slated for release on Friday, January 7. The artwork, which The Weeknd shared to Instagram, sees the Toronto-based artist as an older version of himself, complete with wrinkles, grey hair and a solemn expression on his face. The Weeknd’s aged-up persona, which previously appeared in the minute-long trailer for the forthcoming project, appears to be the artist’s key identity on the album.
The Weeknd Sparks Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors With "Dawn FM" Lyrics

The Weeknd released his new studio album Dawn FM on Friday (January 7), making multiple references to his new "movie star" girlfriend in his lyrics. After being spotted a few times with Angelina Jolie over the winter, fans of the Canadian singer are assuming that this is his way of letting the world know that, yes, he is indeed dating the famous actress.
