Century: Age of Ashes Review

By James Martini
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentury: Age of Ashes comes from developer Playwing and appeals to everyone’s burning desire to ride dragons. The game is a multiplayer, competitive arena combat game that allows players to customize their characters and dragons, and compete against other players in a handful of different game modes. First...

games.mxdwn.com

mxdwn.com

Album Review: Full Bush – Movie Night

Bringing the fire, Full Bush released their latest EP, Movie Night. The five-song EP features a full range of elements from a lovely sweetness to gothic darkness as well as thrashing chaos. This four-piece punk group found its start in Philadelphia, PA. Together, they carry a strong combination of musical...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Walk Me to the Corner by Anneli Furmark review – Brief Encounter for the digital age

Elise, a fiftysomething writer, has work that she enjoys, a husband of 23 years with whom she is “uncommonly happy”, and two grownup sons. If her life is uneventful, it’s also replete; she is content and (this is the more important thing) grateful for such contentment. But then, as if a heavy stone had been hurled into a tranquil pool, it happens. At a party, she meets Dagmar, and something inside her shifts. Back at home, she considers her body in the bathroom mirror and thinks vaguely of what it might be like to sleep with this woman – or anyone! – at this point in her life. It is unthinkable and yet, it’s about to happen. She and Dagmar start sending each other text messages. Quite soon after this, they go to bed with each other, and it is wonderful.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

To Age

The poet W. S. Merwin was—like many of us, perhaps—preoccupied with his own mortality. He wrote about it often, most famously in “For the Anniversary of My Death”: “Every year without knowing it I have passed the day / When the last fires will wave to me / And the silence will set out.” But plenty of his works that seem to deal with the end of life are really about aliveness. They don’t ponder the process of dying or what comes after it; they reflect on what will be lost when our time is up. In “Anniversary,” Merwin continues: “Then I will no longer / Find myself in life as in a strange garment / Surprised at the earth / And the love of one woman / And the shamelessness of men.” Death matters, he makes clear, only because it ends the life we cherish. In his poetry, he holds that life up to the light, turning it around with gentleness and love and curiosity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nhgazette.com

Understatement of the Century

Time Magazine’s “Man, Woman, Thing, or Random Editorial Notion of the Year” is a promotional stunt masquerading as a tradition. Every year, though, Americans* pay attention to it. Why? Ask Charlie Brown why he lands flat on his back every fall. This annual marketing ritual does have...
JAPAN
The Guardian

The Bright Ages by Matthew Gabriele and David Perry review – the colourful side of the dark ages

The middle ages are a sort of paradox, write the authors of this engaging history. “When people want to kick a current problem back into the past – whether Islamic terrorism, bungled responses to Covid-19, or even the process for getting a driver’s licence (it involves a lot of bureaucracy) – they call it ‘medieval’.’’ So too do white supremacists, who look to the middle ages to seize on “golden and glorious artefacts, big castles and cathedrals when they want to claim an origin story for whiteness”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Independent Florida Alligator

Rate and Review: The Weeknd balances nostalgia and new age in “Dawn FM”

A suffocating relationship fueled by gasoline and the blind will to keep moving forward make a great story. Include ’80s synthesizers and love-toned harmonies and the recipe for the next The Weeknd album is in your hands. I wasn’t expecting to travel through the last 40 years of music listening to this project but I did, twice.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Devolver Digital Teases New Serious Sam Game, Might Release This Month

Devolver Digital is at it again, teasing yet another potential title and the only way they know how, with total humor. The indie publishing giant tweeted out a very brief teaser video that concludes with the Serious Sam logo at the end, signifying that yet another entry in the fabled franchise is on the way. However, Devolver Digital took it a step further by teasing that not only will the game be announced as soon as next week, but it will also launch before the end of the month.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

BioWare Offers Update on Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and 2022 Outlook with Ongoing Pandemic

We’re only six days into the new year but BioWare is wasting no time in getting everyone up to speed on their plans for 2022. In a rather lengthy and heavily outlined blog post, Studio General Manager Gary McKay has revealed that the studio will be going through a major overhaul on flexible workplace situations. BioWare will now be utilizing and allowing employees to work remotely, as well as having any developers work in any location they see fit. Previously, the company required their employees to relocate to either their Edmonton or Austin location, but that policy is now out the window.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Konami Reveals 35th Anniversary NFTs for Castlevania

The Japanese video game company Konami has revealed a collection of non-fungible tokens for the critically acclaimed Castlevania franchise, following the steps of major game developers such as Ubisoft and Square Enix. Konami launched the Castlevania 35th Anniversary NFT portal on Thursday and is auctioning the NFTs on January 12th in the United States. A total of 14 NFTs will be auctioned on OpenSea, including Castlevania: Circle of the Moon – Main Visual Art JP ver., Castlevania – Watch VS Queen Medusa, and twelve other NFT items. The NFTs consist of Castlevania gameplay videos, BGMs, and visual arts. The first purchaser of each NFT will be entitled to have their nickname posted on Castlevania‘s NFT website.
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare review

While the Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare is no small outlay, we'd urge you to leave your preconceptions of what a smaller diameter drum can do. From his early days playing with Del Amitri and Faithless through to his present day role as one of contemporary music’s go-to session drummers, Ash Soan has carved a path over the last three decades that has seen his distinctive playing grace recordings from the likes of Adele, Robbie Williams, James Morrison, Julian Lennon, Marianne Faithful and many, many more.
RETAIL
mxdwn.com

FAR: Changing Tides Release Date Revealed, Coming On March 1

Today, publisher Frontier Foundry has announced the release date for developer Okomotive’s next entry in the FAR universe. FAR: Changing Tides is launching on March 1, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are now available. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.
VIDEO GAMES

