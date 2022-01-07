Taco Bell adds crispy chicken wings to menu for limited time

Get excited fried chicken lovers: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is finally serving up vegan tenders nationwide. The new menu item, made with Beyond Meat, will show up at a KFC near you on Monday, January 10th. Whether it’s for a dinner date, a bucket to bring home to the whole family, or just a self-care drive-thru experience, the new Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at more than 4,000 KFC locations across the US. The fried chicken chain had first tested their vegan chicken offering with Beyond Meat back in 2019 in Atlanta, then rolled it out to more locations in 2020, and now will offer to the company’s signature fried chicken made from pea protein to everyone, while supplies last.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO