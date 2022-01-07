ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell adds crispy chicken wings to menu for limited time

By Jordan Smith
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell is getting into the chicken wing business, at least for the next week. Customers can order crispy chicken wings at participating Taco Bell locations between Jan. 6 and 12. The wings are only available after 2...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
mashed.com

The Discontinued Menu Item McDonald's Employees Couldn't Stand

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Big Macs. Here's How To Get One

On December 13, the team behind the McDonald's Twitter account decided to go all out. "If [Mariah Carey] retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac," the chain tweeted. Shortly afterwards, Carey did just that, writing on her own account, as she quoted the tweet, "You're welcome." So, McDonald's made...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Today

It is day five in an almost two-week run of special holiday food deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game. Each day for...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Chicken Wings#Food Drink#Taco Bell
hypebeast.com

KFC Adds Beyond Meat Fried Chicken to Its Menu

KFC has teamed up with Beyond Meat to offer plant-based fried chicken at its restaurants across the U.S., beginning on January 10. The limited-edition Beyond Fried Chicken was developed exclusively for KFC that mimics the franchise’s iconic fried chicken. “The mission from day one was simple – make the...
RESTAURANTS
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One of Coke's most-popular sodas is becoming a boozy beverage

Coca-Cola is tapping into the canned cocktail craze with a boozy version of its Fresca soda. In a partnership between Corona brewer Constellation Brands and Coke, the companies will launch Fresca Mixed, a spirit-based cocktail, later this year. Fresca is the second non-alcoholic drink owned by Coke to be turned...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Larchmont Chronicle

Devlin is face of justice for crispy chicken sandwiches everywhere!

Meet Chris P. Poultry, better known to comedy club attendees and Larchmont Chronicle staff as Bill Devlin. Devlin successfully auditioned for the role of the lawyer in multiple Jollibee advertisements, resulting in an 80-second commercial, plus his face on numerous billboards and bus benches. Jollibee is a Philippine fast food...
LOS ANGELES, CA
americastestkitchen.com

This Oven-Fried Chicken Is Crispy, Craggy, and Mess-Free

And all you need is a cast-iron skillet. Deep frying strikes fear into even the most experienced home cooks. Many people are firmly in the camp of saving french fries, doughnuts, and fried chicken for eating from a restaurant in order to avoid the stress of cleaning up splatters, disposing of used frying oil (although it can be reused in some cases), and a lingering oil smell in their home.
RECIPES
thebeet.com

KFC Adds Vegan Fried Chicken to the Menu. Here’s Where to Get It

Get excited fried chicken lovers: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is finally serving up vegan tenders nationwide. The new menu item, made with Beyond Meat, will show up at a KFC near you on Monday, January 10th. Whether it’s for a dinner date, a bucket to bring home to the whole family, or just a self-care drive-thru experience, the new Beyond Fried Chicken will be available at more than 4,000 KFC locations across the US. The fried chicken chain had first tested their vegan chicken offering with Beyond Meat back in 2019 in Atlanta, then rolled it out to more locations in 2020, and now will offer to the company’s signature fried chicken made from pea protein to everyone, while supplies last.
RESTAURANTS
thepioneerwoman.com

How to Reheat Pizza So It Tastes Fresh From the Oven

Pizza is delicious every which way: fresh out of the oven or even cold the next day! However, if you have a few leftover slices and 15 minutes to spare, check out these tips on how to reheat pizza (homemade or takeout!). You'll bring back all that hot and cheesy deliciousness that made your slice gooey and glorious in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
wwnytv.com

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix. The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass. For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days. A variety of...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy