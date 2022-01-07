ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Mendy Freed on Bail Following Court Appearance Ahead of Impending Trial

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, has been in custody since his arrest on August 26 after being charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against five different women.

The 27-year-old has been suspended by Manchester City since he was charged by Cheshire Police in August.

While Mendy's co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, was charged with a further count of rape and sexual assault each on Friday, the Manchester City defender was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson, ahead of a trial currently set for June 27 or August 1 later this year.

Mendy, who will be subject to 'stringent' conditions while on bail, must next appear at Chester Crown Court on January 24. The defender has been told that he must surrender his passport, live at his home address and make no contact with complainants.

The French left-back has been warned by the court that if he fails to attend the scheduled plea and trial preparation hearing later this month, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, as per John Scheerhout of Manchester Evening News.

Despite being granted bail on Friday until the upcoming hearing on January 24, Mendy remains suspended by Manchester City, according to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail.

