Man City Agree Deal to Sign Hungarian Wonderkid With Negotiations Ongoing Over Transfer Fee - Loan Deal to CFG Side Expected

Earlier last month, Ben Bocsak from Goal ran a report that claimed MTK Budapest winger, Zalan Vancsa was attracting a lot of interest from some notable Premier League sides.

Vancsa's performances - particularly in the UEFA Youth League - have seen him dubbed as one of the best Hungarian youngsters in years. With five goals and two assists in four games, there's no surprise why this is the case.

The aforementioned report also points out Vancsa is now represented by ICM Stellar Sport's - a company that also deals with Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

Now, according to the same source, Zalan Vancsa has agreed a deal with Manchester City - subject to MTK Budapest and the Premier League champions agreeing on a transfer fee.

Bocsak says the deal should be completed at some point this week, with the youngster going straight out on loan to one of City's feeder clubs, Lommel SK in Belgium.

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

Manchester City have reportedly been tracking Vancsa for a long time and have been huge admirers of the young talent. Despite interest from other clubs, none was as keen as City's.

The Blues have also reportedly been in regular contact with his agent since early December, and have held several talks since with Vancsa himself.

