Premier League

Man City Agree Deal to Sign Hungarian Wonderkid With Negotiations Ongoing Over Transfer Fee - Loan Deal to CFG Side Expected

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eABHN_0dfTn8Qi00

Earlier last month, Ben Bocsak from Goal ran a report that claimed MTK Budapest winger, Zalan Vancsa was attracting a lot of interest from some notable Premier League sides.

Vancsa's performances - particularly in the UEFA Youth League - have seen him dubbed as one of the best Hungarian youngsters in years. With five goals and two assists in four games, there's no surprise why this is the case.

The aforementioned report also points out Vancsa is now represented by ICM Stellar Sport's - a company that also deals with Manchester City's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga.

Now, according to the same source, Zalan Vancsa has agreed a deal with Manchester City - subject to MTK Budapest and the Premier League champions agreeing on a transfer fee.

Bocsak says the deal should be completed at some point this week, with the youngster going straight out on loan to one of City's feeder clubs, Lommel SK in Belgium.

Widely known as the CFG, the football group currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

Manchester City have reportedly been tracking Vancsa for a long time and have been huge admirers of the young talent. Despite interest from other clubs, none was as keen as City's.

The Blues have also reportedly been in regular contact with his agent since early December, and have held several talks since with Vancsa himself.

CityXtra

Status of Man City's Premier League Clash With Chelsea Revealed Amid Covid-19 Crisis

It was revealed last Thursday that Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players were among the 21 personnel isolating for Covid related reasons. This news came directly after Pep Guardiola himself revealed that Kyle Walker, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Oleksandr Zinchenko had all tested positive for the virus in the last month, as it continues to rip through the Catalan's squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

