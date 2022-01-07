ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78

By Steve Megargee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. - The matchup between two of the nation’s top scorers was a virtual draw. In every other respect, No. 23 Wisconsin beat Iowa convincingly. Johnny Davis had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Wisconsin beat Iowa 87-78 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory. The Badgers withstood...

