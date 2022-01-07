Playoff Fan Central kicks off Saturday with free family fun ahead of championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Championship game is Monday, but the fun starts this weekend for fans.

Playoff Fan Central is giving fans the chance to experience the magic of the big game. There will be food, music, obstacle courses, a Heisman Trophy display and much more.

The event is free but event staff recommend arriving early.

The event is located at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Here are the hours:

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.