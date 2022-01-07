Playoff Fan Central kicks off Saturday with free family fun ahead of championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Championship game is Monday, but the fun starts this weekend for fans.
Playoff Fan Central is giving fans the chance to experience the magic of the big game. There will be food, music, obstacle courses, a Heisman Trophy display and much more.Hoosiers sound off on what makes Indy a great place for the CFP Championship
The event is free but event staff recommend arriving early.
The event is located at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Here are the hours:
- Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
