Turkish Airlines says it cancels all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9

By Reuters
 4 days ago
ISTANBUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) said on Friday it was cancelling all flights to Kazakhstan until Jan. 9 due to "negative developments" in the former Soviet nation, after days of violence in the country.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday, while the country's Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot-to-kill to put down a countrywide uprising. read more

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said its flight personnel in Almaty would be flown back to Istanbul on Saturday, while other evacuation measures for the personnel in the capital Nur-Sultan were being evaluating.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

