ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

We saw you recently …

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4kca_0dfTlRnc00

The Laurinburg Exchange

… bicycling along South Main Street in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County, and the ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will be presented each day. You might get caught by our cameras, and if you’d like an emailed copy of this photo, send an email request to [email protected] If you do that, you will win a free month’s subscription to The Laurinburg Exchange — so keep watching.

Comments / 1

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Wood: ‘we are making very little progress’

LAURINBURG — Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System, a Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Lowery visited with the Rotary Club on Tuesday by Zoom to update the members on the current surge of COVID-19 cases. “First, I want to thank the club for going virtual,”...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

High hopes for the coming year

Hope is the expectation of positive results; with acknowledgement of all events and circumstances occurring in our life, city, county, state, nation and world. I have high hopes for Scotland County, Scotland County Schools, North Carolina, the United States of America and the world. Why? Because despite the many challenges we are facing with COVID-19 and fatigue, we have much more to celebrate now.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry into the residence through the rear door. Nothing was reported missing. LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into the...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

UNCP releaces list of Fall 2021 honor students

PEMBROKE – The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the Chancellor’s list and Honors list for Fall 2021. To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average (GPA) of 3.7 (out of 4.0) while taking at least 12 semester hours; none of the 12 hours may be Pass/Fail.
PEMBROKE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scotland County, NC
Scotland County, NC
Government
City
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Government
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kinston Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry into the residence through the rear door. Nothing was reported missing. LAURINBURG — A resident of X-Way Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that someone broke into the...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Hometown pride

The Scotland County Tourism Development Authority showed its pride in Scotland High grad Zamir White after he won the national championship with the Georgia Bulldogs with multiple highlights on the U.S. 74 East billboard. The Laurinburg native is a running back for the team and, on Monday, was on the field when the Bulldogs won the title for the first time in 41 years. Several different variations highlight the former Fighting Scot on the rotating billboard, so for those driving on U.S. 74 through Laurel Hill will see the Scotland County pride for White. For a story on the game, see Page 1B.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a vehicle seen leaving the residence where a fatal shooting took place Saturday on N.C. 72. Deputies responded about 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot on the 8000...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange

Sincere thanks from Project INASMUCH Board of Directors

We wanted to express our deep, heartfelt gratitude for your support of Project Inasmuch. Whatever resources donated, volunteer hours or monetary contributions to give back to our community, we salute you. It’s impossible to acknowledge each one by name, but God keeps excellent records and rewards every kind and thoughtful deed. It’s all about showing love and compassion for Scotland County School children.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station. LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

School board has COVID contingency plans in place

LAURINBURG — At Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, school officials said there is a contingency plan in place if COVID rates force a return to virtual school. Right now, the district is following guidelines from the local health department and CDC. But Superintendent Takeda LeGrand...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Truck Driver Training Program in Scotland County a joint effort

HAMLET — Richmond Community College will be bringing new career training opportunities to Scotland County this spring with its own truck driver training program. The College, Scotland County Commissioners and the Southeast Regional Airport Authority (SERAA) have been working closely together for over a year to identify a place to house the program. This month, the three parties agreed upon a land transfer that would give RichmondCC property near the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport to house the truck driver program.
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Events must be taking place in Scotland County or Marlboro County, S.C. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023. ***
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

City’s bonfire canceled

LAURINBURG — Thieves have canceled the annual Christmas Tree Bonfire that was set for Friday night. The annual bonfire has seen the event moved due to rain, but on Friday morning, officials saw that many of the trees that have been gathered all week were gone. “We don’t know...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station. LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Taking on the greediness of the NCHSAA

This is long overdue, for which we apologize — to State Sen. Tom McInnis, mostly. It’s been quite some time since McInnis helped lead a charge to investigate the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Earlier this week, he spoke at length with the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on the subject — and you can read more on it today in Senior Writer Katelin Gandee’s story.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here learned that curbside pickup will become a reality in the near future. Town Manager David Ashburn said the changes in trash pickup will be sent out in robocalls, newspaper ads, and in newsletters sent with utility bills. The new changes will go into effect...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into their home using a side window and stole a PlayStation 5 game system, assorted video games, game controllers and a controller charging station. LAURINBURG — A resident of Johns Road...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy